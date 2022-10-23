NIO insists Secretary of State and minister are united on Executive being formed before election deadline

...and former SoS weighs in about ‘Tory extremism’ destroying GFA

The NIO has insisted that the Secretary of State and a Northern Ireland minister are united over whether the DUP should re-enter Stormont before an election is called later this week.

NIO Minister Steve Baker said the 25th anniversary of the peace agreement will not be celebrated until unionist demands are met and the jurisdiction of EU law comes to an end here.

On Sunday, he said that “we will not have devolved government in Northern Ireland until it’s done”.

However, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris reiterated his call for the DUP to re-enter Stormont before Friday, otherwise he will call an Assembly election.

Mr Baker said the two Tory NIO figures were not at odds. He tweeted: “Chris Heaton-Harris is absolutely right to encourage all parties to re-form the Executive immediately. He and I are united on that. We are also united in our realism. We expect an imminent election in NI.”

The two NIO men had, however, been at odds over who should be the next prime minister, with Mr Heaton-Harris backing Boris Johnson before he quit the race, and Mr Baker supporting Rishi Sunak — who he says agrees with him on getting rid of the NI Protocol.

“The only policy that can be successfully carried through on Northern Ireland is the one that we have,” Mr Baker said.

“And everyone should understand that because if say Rishi (Sunak) or Penny (Mordaunt) didn’t carry through that policy, the Eurosceptics would implode the Government.”

He added that his Conservative colleagues will “not tolerate any diversion, any equivocation on this point”. Mr Baker said nobody should be in any doubt that Mr Sunak would “follow through on the current policy”.

Welcoming that intervention, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “This from Steve Baker offers clarity on where we need to get to in relation to the protocol regardless of who is Prime Minister.”

He added: “When a new Prime Minister is in place, if they want to see a fully functioning Stormont, they will have to deal with the protocol once and for all. Short term fixes will be a disservice to Northern Ireland.”

However, Sinn Féin’s John Finucane said the Government must end its “reckless threats, stop fuelling instability” and work with the EU to find solutions. Responding to Mr Baker’s comments, the North Belfast MP said: “Whoever leads the incoming British Government must make the restoration of the Assembly and Executive an immediate priority and end the cycle of pandering to the DUP.”

Earlier Mr Heaton-Harris told Sky News he hopes the DUP will lift its boycott of the Executive before Friday, when he will then have to call an election.

He added: “The Democratic Unionist Party have got an opportunity to come back in and it’s really important actually, I think, that they do because there’s so many domestic issues that would be helped by their re-entry into the executive. And they’ve got some really talented politicians themselves who can help solve those issues out.

"So there is a choice that people can make to stop there being an election. But it’s got to be made by elected representatives going back in to that Assembly. Without that the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland would have to call an election this week.”

Meanwhile, one former Secretary of State who previously helped restore power-sharing warned that Tory “extremism and ignorance” about Northern Ireland risks “destroying the Good Friday Agreement”.

Labour peer Lord Hain was NI Secretary from 2005-2007 and was at the centre of negotiations between the DUP and Sinn Fein to restore power-sharing after the political institutions were previously suspended.

Speaking after Mr Baker’s interview, he said: "The Government's hardline stance would rip Northern Ireland out of the European single market and Customs Union, destroying the Good Friday Agreement in the process.

“It's high time the Tories cut the posturing dogma and started negotiating seriously. The problems triggered by the protocol are quite capable of being resolved with goodwill and hard work, not Tory extremism and ignorance about Northern Ireland."

Mr Baker said devolved Government will not happen until the "legitimate interest" of unionists are delivered.

"That means we won't be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement,” he said. "This is big stuff and everyone involved needs to understand we can offer both friendship, humility, we can make apologies where they're needed. But in the end, we've got to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland."