NIO is criticised by equality watchdog over policy failures

The Northern Ireland Office has been rapped across the knuckles after a watchdog found it failed to comply with its Equality Scheme commitments during the development of its proposed Legacy Bill.

The Equality Commission investigation followed a complaint by the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) and the Pat Finucane Centre.

Both organisations said the NIO has failed to give them a screening document which they had expected to have been prepared on the controversial legislation to address the legacy of the past announced in March 2020.

The UK Government’s plans, announced in July, would see an end to Troubles-related prosecutions, future inquests and civil actions. Campaigners have said this would end the pursuit of justice for many families.

The Commission found that the NIO had failed to comply with its commitments, as it “had not addressed the matters complained of in the way that it should have and in keeping with the purpose of screening as one of the arrangements set out in its Equality Scheme to help it fulfil its statutory equality and good relations duties”.

The Commission recommended that the NIO reviews its approach to equality assessment of the proposed Legacy Bill, to ensure that it applies its Equality Scheme arrangements of screening and equality impact assessment for their stated purpose and as early as possible in the policy development process.

The report also includes a number of other related recommendations to ensure the NIO’s effective implementation of its statutory equality and good relations duties.

Chief Commissioner Geraldine McGahey said: “We undertook a detailed examination of how the Northern Ireland Office developed this important policy matter and found failures in the key process of undertaking equality assessment during the policy making process.

“The Northern Ireland Office should have followed the commitments set out in its Equality Scheme and we found that it did not. It must now consider our recommendations for improvements to their processes of undertaking equality assessments of proposed policies.

“While this investigation was underway, the Northern Ireland Office said that it was continuing its work on its equality assessment of its legacy proposals. We expect this work to continue so that decision makers can fully consider any equality implications.

“All public authorities have an Equality Scheme which sets out arrangements to help fulfil their statutory equality and good relations duties when carrying out their functions and developing new or existing policies. Compliance with these duties is not optional.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “This specific investigation relates to a previous written ministerial statement from March 2020.

“We have always made clear that we would release the screening document on our legacy proposals once enough policy detail had been developed.

"As such, an equality screening on addressing the legacy of the past was issued on 19 July, 2021 following the publishing of the Government’s command paper on 14 July, 2021.”