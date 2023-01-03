NIO minister insists ‘no circumstances’ in which legacy bill will be withdrawn

Representatives from Relatives for Justice protested in Westminster, London, against the UK Government’s introduction of controversial legacy legislation last year. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Northern Ireland Office minister has said there are “no circumstances” in which the Troubles legacy bill will be shelved.

It follows the latest call by the victim’s commissioner for the legislation, which allows for conditional amnesties, to be scrapped before it becomes law within the next few months.

Lord Caine has rejected all such pleas.

"The bill certainly will not be voted down and I see no circumstances in which it would withdrawn," he told BBC News NI.

The government minister indicated there will be more amendments to the bill and pleaded with people "to give them a fair wind when they see them".

A new truth recovery body, led by a senior judicial figure, is to be set up to produce reports on atrocities which happened before 1998 and conduct criminal investigations "where appropriate".

Perpetrators who co-operate could be offered immunity under the plans.

Changes outlined at the bill’s second reading in the House of Lords before Christmas are to tabled within weeks – including tougher measures for anyone who refuses to co-operate with investigations. .

"I would be very, very surprised if I do not table more amendments,” Lord Caine said.

"The responsibility I have is to try and put this bill in the best possible shape.

"If you were to ask me in a personal capacity: 'Do I think the narrative around the legislation could have been better and more victim focused?' then the answer would almost certainly be: 'Yes.'"

"But in politics I am often less interested in how we got to a situation than how we actually get out of a situation and how we improve things."

Experts at the United Nations and the Council of Europe are among those who have called for the bill to be withdrawn due to concerns it is incompatible with the UK's human rights obligations.

Victims’ groups, Stormont political parties and the Irish Government also oppose the legislation designed in part to offer better protection for military veterans from Troubles related prosecutions.

Commissioner for Victims and Survivors, Ian Jeffers, said it is not believed the plans will lead to truth recovery and reiterated concerns that it will remove the opportunity for justice for some.

"Lord Caine has made a good attempt at listening to victims and survivors but I still have not heard anything coming from government to say this will work for victims and survivors,” he told BBC News NI.

"I am genuinely worried we are going to see the bill pushed through by government for its own means and not really for reconciliation in Northern Ireland."