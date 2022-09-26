NIO says no basis for border poll as former NI Secretary claims conditions may be met

Tory grandee Norman Tebbit has admitted that “it looks more likely than not that in the not too distant future” there will be a united Ireland.

Lord Tebbit and his late wife were almost killed in the 1984 Brighton bombing by the IRA, and he has remained an outspoken critic of violent republicanism ever since.

But writing in the Telegraph, he noted various indicators in the recent census pointed towards the growing likelihood of a united Ireland.

"All in all, it looks more likely than not that in the not too distant future, the province will become part of the Republic,” he wrote.

“Will that have any effect on Scottish or Welsh nationalism? Will King Charles III end up as just the King of England? And will my great grandchildren grow up in an unstable England and look for safety within a European state?

“I am glad to be in my nineties rather than my fifties.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Office has said ”there is no clear basis” to justify a border poll here.

It was responding to comments by the shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle. The Labour politician said on Sunday he would outline the criteria for a border poll if it became likely the conditions outlined in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement would be met.

But a Government spokesperson said the constitutional position of Northern Ireland will not change until people want it to.

“In accordance with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and the Principle of Consent, Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK for as long as its people wish for it to be,” they explained.

“There is no clear basis to suggest that a majority of people in Northern Ireland presently wish to separate from the United Kingdom.

“The overwhelming consensus is that Northern Ireland needs a strong Executive to deliver on the issues that really matter – health, jobs, the cost of living, education – and that is our full focus.”

It comes after a former Secretary of State claimed conditions may have already been met for a border poll.

Shaun Woodward said that while he does not necessarily believe they have been, it has to be acknowledged that those who do have a strong case.

"The tea leaves are undoubtedly pointing in the direction of suggesting that there may be grounds for holding a referendum,” he told Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

“I don’t believe the conditions necessarily have been met, but it’s getting pretty close."

Mr Woodward claimed there is a nationalist majority in the Stormont Assembly, a majority of Catholics in the population and opinion polls suggesting people want to have their say.

"Both sides have to vote on this,” he said. “Then you are into negotiations afterwards about what it looks like.

“Then in the case of the Republic of Ireland, because that would be a constitutional change, they would be bound to have a second referendum. So a poll isn’t a done deal.”

Sinn Fein became the biggest party following the election in May this year winning 27 seats – two more than the DUP.

The SDLP won eight of the 90 seats up for grabs while the UUP took nine. The Alliance Party won 17. There is currently no nationalist majority.

Census figures recently revealed Catholics now outnumber Protestants here for the first time with a 46% to 43% split. Neither bloc is a majority.

Mr Woodward said nobody should now say a border poll can’t happen.

A DUP MP has dismissed the comments by Mr Kyle as “incredibly foolish”.

Gavin Robinson accused the Labour MP of playing into Sinn Fein’s hands.

“You could realise in his own face [that] he realised just how foolish it was,” Mr Robinson told BBC Radio Ulster.

“He introduced a distraction and played into the divisive border poll language of Sinn Fein.

“He got himself into a complete bind treading into territory he need not tread.”

Mr Kyle said if Labour were in power, he would set out the criteria required for calling a referendum.

"I am saying I am not going to be a barrier if the circumstances emerge," he clarified on Sunday.

However Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy said the shadow secretary was correct in his comments and was only quoting the peace deal agreed in 1998.

“He’s stating the position of the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Murphy said.

“It would be well for some like Steve Aiken and Gavin Robinson to go and read the Good Friday Agreement because that’s exactly what it says.

“It also says that – while we want to make power-sharing work and that is our objective – it doesn’t prevent people from pursuing constitutional change.”

Mr Murphy conceded the agreement does not require a criterion to be revealed, but said it would be helpful to know the basis on which a judgement will be made.

He rejected concerns that such a move would create unnecessary division.

“The Union itself is divisive,” Mr Murphy said.

“There’s a dispute [over constitutional division] that has been going on for over 100 years.

“The Good Friday Agreement charts a way to deal with that if circumstances are correct.”

Mr Murphy insisted the issue of a united Ireland is not divorced from day to day challenges including to current cost of living crisis has he warned change is coming.

“People either put their fingers in their ears and run around saying nothing happening here, nothing to see, or they engage with the fact,” he added.

“Change is constant and has been constant over a number of decades.”

The Sinn Fein minister insisted his party is trying to make Stormont work but said ignoring key indicators of change – including census results – would mean people putting their heads in the sand.

Former UUP leader Steve Aiken also earlier reacted to the comments by Mr Kyle. “It's a very long way off, it's decades. Why are we having this conversation now when we should be focussed on getting the Assembly up and running?" he said.

Aontú leader and Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín said: “All of the trends are showing that even middle ground nationalists and some from the unionist community are now actively supporting Irish unity. Yet unionist leaders, the British Government and some within the Irish government are trying to push back the tide like King Canute.”

He added: “We in Aontú believe the Assembly should make the decision on when the Referendum is held. The consent of the people of the north is supposed to be at the heart of this decision yet the power is in the hands of a Tory Minister that does not get one vote in the North of Ireland.”