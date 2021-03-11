NIO senior official being sent to US to 'build alliance' with President Biden's administration

A senior official from the NIO is being sent to the United States to engage with President Biden's administration. (Niall Carson/PA)

A senior official from the Northern Ireland Office is to travel to the United States with the aim of trying to establish relations with President Joe Biden's administration.

The move, which was reported by The Daily Telegraph on Thursday, is hoped to "counter EU’s efforts to turn President Biden’s administration against UK" over its actions in Northern Ireland

It comes amid UK-EU tensions over the UK's decision to extend an exemption on Brexit checks on goods going from Great Britain to supermarkets here.

The official will be tasked with providing factual briefings to US politicians, as well as rebutting EU claims made about the UK post-Brexit, the newspaper reports.

Brandon Lewis, the NI Secretary of State, is understood to be driving the plans , having stepped up engagement with senior US Democrats in recent months in a bid to keep the new administration onside.

Northern Ireland follows the EU's rules on trade to prevent a hard border on the island, however, that has caused problems for suppliers sending goods from Great Britain, prompting ongoing concerns from unionists that it undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.

Last week the government unilaterally extended grace periods limiting bureaucracy linked to the Northern Ireland Protocol until October. They had been due to expire at the end of March.

The UK also temporarily lifted the protocol's ban on plants potted in soil in Great Britain from entering Northern Ireland.

The European Commission is now preparing to take legal action against the Government, accusing it of breaching the terms of the protocol, which governs trade to Northern Ireland post-Brexit.

First Minister Arlene Foster had described the reaction from the Commission to the extension of the grace period as "hysterical".

The US president, who is Irish American, has previously expressed concerns about the situation in Ireland after Brexit.

He told reporters in November last year the US did not want a "guarded border" on the island of Ireland and that it had taken a lot of hard work to reach a settlement and end decades of conflict.

Before his presidential win, Mr Biden - said that any UK-US post-Brexit trade deal had to be "contingent" on respect for the Good Friday Agreement and must not endanger the peace process.

The EU has complained UK's unilateral decision to extend grace periods on Brexit checks breaches part of the Brexit deal known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, and has threatened the UK with legal action.

Brexit minister Lord Frost has said London would defend "vigorously" any legal action brought by Brussels and that the measures taken were "operational, technical and temporary".

On Wednesday, NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis also insisted the move had been "lawful".

"My view is having spoken to businesses, if we hadn't have taken the action that we took last week, we would have had empty shelves in supermarkets in Northern Ireland imminently now," he said.

"I think that would have raised tensions further and it may well have undermined the protocol fatally in a way that is not actually in the best interests of either the EU, the UK or the people of Northern Ireland."

The UK and EU have also disagreed on the export of Covid-19 vaccines, with Boris Johnson rejecting the bloc's claim that the government was stopping jabs from leaving the country.

The NIO has declined to comment on the matter.