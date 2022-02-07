NIO’s office move to city centre

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) is moving out of Stormont to a new home in the heart of Belfast city centre.

The NIO will join government colleagues in Erskine House at the corner of Arthur Street and Chichester Street, originally home to a four-storey building and more recently a car park.

The move will bring together UK Government departments including HMRC and the Competitions and Marketing Authority, who are already based there.

The Department of International Trade and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities are also expected to base staff in the central hub, which will house around 1,600 workers, later in the year.

The £17m eight-storey building with around 100,000 sq ft of office accommodation is one of 13 new regional centres to open across the UK.

Erskine House is another example of the programme's programme to restructure the civil service, which will see 22,000 Civil Service roles moved out of London by 2030.

The move is also expected to increase footfall to the centre of Belfast, boosting the local economy as Northern Ireland continues to recover from the pandemic.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said: “I am delighted that the department will be moving to this fantastic new building in the heart of Belfast city centre.

"Our new workspace will provide a modern working environment that will act as a foundation for the NIO’s work to support the Government’s levelling up agenda and make Northern Ireland a better place to live, work and invest.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay, the former Brexit minister who is now Downing Street’s chief of staff, said: “This move brings long-term job opportunities for people around Belfast and will boost town and city centre businesses through the increased footfall. It’s great to see levelling up in action.”