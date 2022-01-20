NIPSA threatens strike action after Health Minister Robin Swann announces additional pay rise for health staff

Trade union NIPSA says it is “headed towards strike action on pay and staffing” despite Health Minister Robin Swann announcing £25m in funding to increase Northern Ireland health workers’ pay.

The pay rise comes on top of a 3% pay rise which he announced last year.

However, NIPSA has said the new pay offer has “resolved nothing” as the current position in health is unsustainable.

Read more Swann announces additional pay rise for NI health staff

The union said that while the additional money is welcome, it fell short of what health and social care staff deserve.

Mr Swann met with health sector unions, including NIPSA, on Wednesday.

NIPSA stated the additional £25m is non-consolidated – meaning it is a one-off payment and doesn’t count towards pensions.

It added the money will be distributed as follows: AFC Bands 1-3 will receive 1.5%; AFC Bands 4-7 will receive 1%; all other health service staff to receive 0.5%.

NIPSA assistant secretary for health, Terry Thomas, said with the rise of inflation and increases in heating and food bills, the 3% pay award amounts to a pay cut.

“Though the pay award is welcome because of the fact that it’s extra money – it just doesn’t go far enough,” he added.

Mr Thomas said NIPSA’s campaign on pay in the health and social care has been focused on redressing the balance after years of underinvestment in the sector.

“From our point of view, we’ve held firm in talks with regard to our campaign for fair pay and recognised pay,” he continued.

“That stance has paid off as we’ve managed to secure extra monies but – again – it doesn’t go far enough. The minister needs to understand that we need further progress on pay.

“NIPSA has made it clear the new pay offer has resolved nothing.

“The union insists the current position in health is unsustainable and that we are headed towards strike action on pay and staffing.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Swann praised the work of health care staff and promised to push for better funding.

"I have tried to devise a scheme that best utilised the funding I had available and one which was deliberately slightly more generous to our lower paid workers,” he said.

"I can promise you that I will continue to fight with all my energy for better funding for health and social care and better wages for staff.

"That’s my heartfelt pledge for the remainder of my time as minister and for whatever comes next for me.”