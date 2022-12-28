NI’s £600 energy support payment dates outlined in government document

Details of the £600 energy support payment that is set to be distributed to households across Northern Ireland have emerged from a UK government document.

According to the document published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the payment will be distributed by the supply companies households are registered with on January 2, 2023.

The government also revealed funds to the suppliers will be issued no later than six working days after they have received certain assurances, which suggests some households may receive the support by the middle of next month.

However, when each particular household will receive the money in their account from this date has not yet been confirmed.

The document also makes reference to a “voucher validity period’ which runs until March 31, suggesting the vouchers may have been distributed and need to be used by this date. The scheme ends on June 30.

According to the BEIS publication, vouchers are to be sent to those who pay quarterly or who use a prepayment meter. This is thought to be around 500,000 households in Northern Ireland.

The vouchers can then be redeemed for cash or paid into a bank account depending on whether you are a customer with a direct debit or prepayment metre.

The energy support payment includes a £400 payment as part of a wider UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.

Consumers in the rest of the UK have already begun to receive energy support payments amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The political impasse at Stormont was blamed for hampering efforts to get the money paid out in Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris previously welcomed the move.

“I am acutely aware of the uncertainty and frustration that people across Northern Ireland have felt about their energy bill support,” he said.

“Families can start the new year knowing that they will receive the full support from January.

“I am grateful that officials and ministers and energy suppliers have found a solution, especially given the complexity of NI’s energy market, although I would have liked to have seen Northern Ireland political parties deliver this, as part of a restored Executive.”