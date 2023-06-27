NI’s £800m use of prescribed medicines higher than anywhere else in UK

Northern Ireland’s chief pharmaceutical officer has said that our use of prescribed medicines and the associated costs remains too high, exceeding £800m a year.

In a blog to reflect on the 75th anniversary of the NHS, Professor Cathy Harrison added that medicine costs in NI are the second largest single investment made in the health service, after staff.

“The average number of prescription items a year is 21 per person, at a cost of £227. This cost is the highest in the UK and the volume of prescription items is still rising each year,” she said.

“There is an uncomfortable truth that manifests in the prescribing data for medicines. In Northern Ireland, we continue to use more of almost every type of medicine than other parts of the UK.

“That includes more antibiotics, more painkillers, more baby milks, more nutritional supplements, even more oxygen.”

There are a range of factors contributing to this situation, including an ageing population with more complex needs and deprivation levels.

Professor Harrison noted that underlying issues are multifactorial.

Recent research conducted by the Community Development & Health Network (CDHN)’ found a clear link between the social determinants of health and health literacy, and the ability for people to take their medicines safely.

The Department of Health’s head pharmacist continued: “The evidence in this research provides the opportunity to learn about how people’s everyday lives and social circumstances can impact on their ability to take medication as prescribed and inspire us to drive improvements in medication safety.

“I am a huge advocate for the appropriate use of medicines and their role in helping to prevent, treat, and cure disease. Medicines are the most common medical intervention, and in all their forms, they play a vital role in health and wellbeing throughout our lives.

“However, advances in therapies and medicines are expensive. Some new medicines can be hugely costly with many examples of treatments costing tens or hundreds of thousands of pounds per patient. In a service that is free at the point of access, this is why we need to start thinking and talking more about our approach to medicines going forward.”

Professor Harrison explained that progress has been made to promote improved clinical prescribing and cost-effectiveness, such as good compliance with the Northern Ireland Drug Formulary and a generic prescribing rate of over 80% in primary care.

However, she noted that more needs to be done as the current demand for medicines “creates a huge burden on our services, with pharmacies and general practices struggling to meet patient expectations”.

Northern Ireland’s community pharmacies currently dispense over 43 million prescription items a year.

Professor Harrison thus called for more sustainable use around them, to decrease the carbon footprint and environmental risk that medicines currently create.

“Considering environmental impact, medicines account for about 25% of carbon emissions within the NHS.

“This is understandable if we consider the life cycle of a medicine, from assembly of ingredients, production, packaging, prescription, dispensing and consumption and finally waste disposal.

“So where do we start? You may remember the old ad campaign ‘You don’t need a pill for every ill’. That is still very true today.

“A proportion of GP consultations and prescriptions could be avoided by the safe management of common, self-limiting conditions by individuals either at home or, if needed, with advice and/or treatment from a community pharmacy. This is just one small change in behaviour that could start to make a big difference.”