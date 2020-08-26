NI's best view of the universe ...from deep in a Tyrone forest

Minister Edwin Poots peers through a telescope watched by Kirsty Gordon, manager of the OM Dark Sky Park

A project at a Co Tyrone observatory is set to make Northern Ireland a "world-class destination" for stargazers.

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots made the comment after visiting the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory deep in the Davagh Forest.

The location enjoys some of the darkest skies in Ireland thanks to the tree cover, which makes stars and planets more visible.

A new project at the observatory, jointly funded by between the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Mid Ulster Council, aims to seek out constellations and planets in super high quality and using the latest technology.

"This project will appeal to those who want to explore what lies beyond the stars and what the eye can see," Mr Poots said.

"The centrepiece is a telescope which, during special events, will provide the opportunity to view the night sky without light pollution.

"When opened the centre will increase visitor numbers to the Sperrins and bring an economic boost for the area."