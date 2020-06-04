NI's 'biggest ever' drugs bust as £12m cannabis found in lorry

The drugs were found in the back of a lorry. Pic NCA

Police said a £12million cannabis seizure - their biggest bust in NI - will put a huge dent in the illicit drugs trade.

And Justice Minister Naomi Long said it send a "clear message" to criminal gangs intent on destroying communities of their commitment to smashing their operations.

The National Crime Agency and PSNI found around 600 kilos of herbal cannabis hidden in a load of vegetables on a lorry heading to Templepatrick in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is understood the lorry had come through Larne port to get into Northern Ireland.

Two premises were also searched, one in County Londonderry and one in County Tyrone.

They estimate the haul has a street value of between £10-12million.

NCA investigators arrested three men, including the lorry driver, on suspicion of conspiring to import controlled drugs.

They are aged 62, 37 and 32, and from County Tyrone, County Londonderry and County Armagh. All three remain in custody.

National Crime Agency Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: "This is an incredibly significant seizure of controlled drugs, the biggest the NCA has ever made here in Northern Ireland.

“A seizure of this size will have a huge impact on the organised crime groups involved in its importation, depriving them of commodity and, most importantly, profit.

“We are determined to do all we can with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle drug supply routes, not only here in Northern Ireland but across the UK.

“The crime groups involved bring violence and exploitation to our streets and into our communities.

“Our investigation into this seizure continues, and I’d like to thank our colleagues at PSNI for their support.”

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster, from Police Service NI’s Organised Crime Unit, added: “This seizure of drugs is significant both in terms of the quantity and also the disruption this will have caused to the organised crime group who would have brought these drugs into our communities to make money for their own selfish gain.

“This successful operation demonstrates the significant benefits of joint working with law enforcement partners and we will continue to work closely with NCA to disrupt the nefarious activities of organised crime groups operating in Northern Ireland.”

Naomi Long said: “Drugs bring nothing but misery and those who line their pockets off the back of that misery simply do not care about the destruction and harm they are causing to young and vulnerable people within their own communities.

“Today’s joint operation between the National Crime Agency and the PSNI not only represents the largest drug seizure ever made here by the NCA but it also represents a huge disruption to the profiteering gangs who would seek to distribute drugs throughout our communities.

“The NCA-led investigation into drug supply is continuing and I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard and so diligently to achieve this result. That investigation goes on and by working together in this way, we will continue to pursue those involved in drug dealing and bring them before the courts.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to drugs or criminal behaviour to pass it to the PSNI on the 101 number or to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”