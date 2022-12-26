NI’s Boxing Day weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers forecast after yellow ice warning

Winter sun at Magilligan Strand on the north coast

Boxing Day in Northern Ireland is set to be cold with sunny spells and wintry showers, after the Met Office’s yellow ice warning ended at 10am this morning.

The national forecaster has predicted sunny intervals and scattered showers, with snow mainly on hills.

East Antrim and Co Down will have only a few showers and more sunshine.

People should expect to feel particularly cold in the strong, gusty westerly wind which will ease this evening.

Monday’s maximum temperature will be 5 °C.

Rain will spread from the west to all parts of NI later tonight.

There should be a touch of frost at first then temperatures will recover, with the minimum temperature thought t be 0 °C.

Tuesday will be milder with a maximum temperature of 8 °C, with similar spells of cold sunshine and scattered showers.

The rest of the week will be unsettled with rain on Wednesday morning, followed by blustery showers later on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will also be windy with westerly gales and there will be further rain and strong winds on Friday.