NI’s ‘casual sectarianism’ a sobering lesson on road to reconciliation: Alliance MLA

An MP has said recent incidents of "casual sectarianism" in Northern Ireland show that not enough has been done to build reconciliation and integration.

It is “disturbing” to see such behaviour manifest itself in young people, Alliance MP Stephen Farry said, speaking to the BBC in response to a series of incidents over the weekend.

Parachute regiment flags were sold in the Waterside area of Derry ahead of the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade.

It has been viewed as a provocative act in a city where that regiment killed innocent civilians on Bloody Sunday.

At the Belfast Feile pro-IRA chants have led to widespread criticism. Meanwhile, Larne FC has suspended player John Herron after images emerged of him appearing to wear a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan at a concert at the weekend.

Mr Farry said: "We have had a real spate of these incidents over the summer and particularly this weekend.

"It does point to the fact that 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement we have to have that sober lesson that we as a society haven't done enough in terms of reconciliation and building integration.

"Divisions are very stark still in our society."

Earlier, the chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust Tony Doherty described the sale of Parachute Regiment and UVF flags at a stall in Derry city over the weekend is a “setback in community relations”,

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Doherty called for the Apprentice Boys of Derry to take responsibility for everything that happens at their events by ensuring no offensive material appears.

Afterwards, police confirmed a number of items were seized from the stall.

But the Governor of the Apprentice Boys Graeme Stenhouse said while it is “regrettable” the flags appeared for sale, the stall “was not associated with the organisation”.

He added that the event, which attracted thousands of people to the city was, overall, a success.

“When you’re holding an event which must’ve had I would say between 25,000-30,000 people in the city, of course there will be issues and we will deal with them in the usual manner,” Mr Stenhouse explained.

"We encourage good behaviour by all participants. It is regrettable that there has been something that is maybe going to dissuade away from what a successful day we had.

"But we will meet with relatives of the Bloody Sunday Trust and we will discuss things with them. But I don’t want anything to take away from excellent work that has been done in the past.”

Mr Doherty, whose father Patrick was killed by a member of the parachute regiment on Bloody Sunday, described the sale of these flags as “a setback in community relations”.

He was contacted by Bloody Sunday family members who had seen photos on social media and were “very angry and annoyed that this had taken place again”, he told BBC Radio Foyle’s Breakfast Show.

He expressed disappointment such an incident had happened again since Parachute Regiment insignia was worn at the event in 2019, later prompting discussions with the Apprentice Boys and the police.

“We got involved with Apprentice Boys at the time to diffuse this situation and ensure that wouldn’t happen again.

“Now, next time round was Saturday and we’ve had a similar event. I’ve heard the commentary from the Apprentice Boys that it wasn’t anything to do with them.

“But, if you host an event in the city of such scale, you have to take responsibility for all that happens. There’s no difference really from what happened in 2019, if you host an event you have to take responsibility for what happens.

“Someone should’ve anticipated that someone, somewhere, would try to pull some sort of a stroke or do something that would re-ignite or re-surface the Soldier F and the Parachute Regiment issue in the city.

“This is an issue that clearly isn’t going to go away, we said this the last time, and the Apprentice Boys need to face up to the fact that they need to take effective and pre-emptive action in future.”

SDLP Councillor and member of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Brian Tierney, said it’s “absolutely wrong” that flags or memorabilia celebrating paramilitary organisations are sold in Derry or any other part of Northern Ireland.

"That this was allowed to take place in our city at the weekend is very disheartening and has caused significant hurt and anger locally,” he continued.

“To see parachute regiment flags being openly sold in Derry is a direct insult to the victims and survivors of Bloody Sunday and their families.

"Those who were selling these flags would have known exactly what they were doing, the offence and pain they would cause and showed a complete disregard for the feelings of the people of this city.

“I acknowledge people have the right to celebrate their culture, but those holding events like the one we saw on Saturday must do so with sensitivity and ensure that they pass off without incident.”

PSNI commander Ryan Henderson told the BBC that Apprentice Boys celebrations are a “big part of events in the city and a part of the calendar for us so we’ve been doing months of planning for this with the organisers.”

He added: “We expected it to be a really busy day because it’s the first of these parades post-Covid. The event has been largely peaceful and safe and we’ve been pleased so far with how all of that hard planning and preparation of the organisers and with some of the key people in the city centre partnerships have helped to bring that to fruition.”

He added: “We’re aware having seen some social media posts about the fact that concerns of those have been raised, I just want to reassure people that we’re looking into that to try and understand what is being sold, if it is being sold, if there are any criminal offences being committed, to reassure people that if there are we will do something about that.

“We understand the sensitivities absolutely around flags and images here in the city, we, as I said, will be trying to assess whether there are any criminal offences as a result of what may have been sold, as I say, we’re still trying to establish what if anything has been sold.”