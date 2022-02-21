NI’s Christine Lampard rallies round Loose Women co-star following death of her son, music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards

Christine Lampard has joined her fellow Loose Women stars in rallying round co-panellist Brenda Edwards, following the death of her son, Jamal.

The 31-year-old music entrepreneur passed away suddenly over the weekend.

Posting on Instagram and Twitter, Mrs Lampard shared a photograph of Jamal with her husband, former football superstar Frank Lampard.

The Newtownards native wrote: “Utterly devastated. The most remarkable young man. @brendaedwardsglobal we are here for you and your family at this terrible time.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Brenda Edwards, who finished fourth in the second series of the X Factor in 2005, released a statement on ITV following her son’s death on Sunday.

It read: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

"As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Ruth Langsford said: "My heart is breaking for my friend @brendaedwardsglobal after the loss of her amazing son Jamal yesterday. I can only imagine her unbearable pain. Grief is the price we pay for love."

Loose Women’s Denise Welch further tweeted: “My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother.”

Mr Edwards gained fame from setting up new music platform SBTV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave and Jessie J.

He was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.