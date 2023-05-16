NI’s elderly warned after £20k lost to impersonation scam

An impersonation scam which targets elderly people has been responsible for around £20,000 of losses across Northern Ireland in the last five months, according to police.

The PSNI said their teams have been investigating the scam since November of last year, with 29 reports made to police – most of those coming from people aged in their seventies and eighties and living throughout Belfast and one report in Co Down.

Of the 29 reports made to police, three have resulted in a total loss of £20,000, with police confirming they believe the reports to be linked.

Those targeted on the phone reported hearing a male with a Northern Irish accent fraudulently claiming to be a police officer or someone who worked with the Department of Work and Pensions or that they were bank officials.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson added: "Some have been asked if they keep cash in their homes and, if so, how much and if they live alone. Some callers were threatened with arrest of themselves or their loved ones if they didn't give the scammer money and were told a courier would come to their home to collect it.

“While a number of people realised this was a scam and no money was lost, unfortunately, some others believed it was genuine. Consequently, a significant amount of money has been lost, and that is really distressing for those impacted.

"They believed this caller to be genuine and due to the fear he instilled in them with threats of arrest to themselves or family members, they did what they thought was the right thing. It is despicable and extremely cruel and those impacted will need time and support to recover.”

Detective Chief Inspector Wilson said police want to hear from anyone who has been targeted in this scam, but hasn't yet reported it, adding: "This means we can build a picture of offending and identify a pattern, or patterns, which could prove crucial in apprehending the criminal or criminals behind this sickening scam. It's never too late to report this type of incident to police, to your bank or building society or Action Fraud."

"Police officers or civil servants will never call you out of the blue and ask you to withdraw or transfer money, or if you keep money in the house and live alone,” he explained.

“If you receive a call like this out of the blue, it's a scam and you must terminate the call immediately. Fraudsters can be extremely convincing and use a variety of scenarios to make their victims believe they are genuine, which is why being aware of this type of crime is crucial.

"It's also important if you have older relatives, to have a conversation about this type of crime and reassure them help is available. Having a conversation and raising awareness about how to stop the scammers could make all the difference.”

Police advise if you receive a call out of the blue or believe it to be suspicious, hang up the call immediately and never call the number back; always delete texts requesting personal information or bank account details; never click on links in text messages, or respond to unsolicited texts; never ever transfer money at the request of someone you do not know.

Action Fraud can be contacted via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101. For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni