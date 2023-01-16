NI’s energy and fuel payment: Everything you need to know about getting £600

Households in Northern Ireland will begin to receive £600 energy payments.

Households in Northern Ireland are now receiving £600 to help with their energy bills - regardless of how they heat their home.

Vouchers for payments officially start arriving today (January 16), although some were received early, and the rollout will be staggered over four weeks.

Energy users will be the first in the UK to receive the total payment package offered – £400 in energy support and £200 in recognition of the high proportion of households here (68%) using home heating oil.

What does the payment include?

The payment is made up of the Energy Bills Support Scheme (£400) and the Alternative Fuel Payment (£200) and will be provided by the UK Government through electricity suppliers.

The payment is automatic.

If you get a message asking for your bank details, this could be a scam. You can report messages you think are suspicious.

Who is eligible?

All households with a domestic meter and electricity contract are eligible for the payment.

Households without a domestic meter or with a non-domestic electricity contract will also receive a £600 payment this winter.

These households include:

residents of park homes,

some care home residents,

tenants in certain types of private and social rented homes,

homes supplied by private wires,

residents of caravans and houseboats on registered sites,

farmers living in domestic farmhouses without a domestic electricity connection; and

households off the electricity grid.

How do I get the payment?

You’ll get the payment in different ways, depending on how you pay for your energy.

Customers with a domestic electricity meter point and a domestic electricity supply contract will receive the payment automatically from their electricity supplier.

You do not need to apply for the payment, and there’s no need to contact your electricity supplier.

Customers with a standard credit (bill pay) account

Your voucher will be in the form of a letter containing a barcode, addressed to the named account holder.

If you receive a voucher with the incorrect name, you should contact your supplier who will cancel the incorrect voucher and re-issue a new voucher in the correct name.

Customers with a prepay (keypad) meter

Your voucher will be in the form of a letter containing a barcode, addressed to ‘the Occupier’. You do not need to get it updated to the named account holder.

If your landlord is the named account holder, but you top up the keypad meter yourself, then you are the intended recipient. The payment is to support energy costs for the household.

How do I redeem a voucher?

You can only redeem the voucher at a Post Office.

The Post Office can either:

deposit the payment directly into your bank account if you provide your bank card. This is the preferred option as it is most secure. Post Offices can make deposits into most major banks apart from Monzo and the Nationwide Building Society; or

provide cash, subject to cash availability at your Post Office branch. Please note that if you take the payment as cash and it is then stolen or lost, the payment will not be repeated.

What do I need to take to the Post Office?

1. The letter containing the voucher.

2. Proof of address – this must show your address and be dated between 1 January 2022 and 1 January 2023. Acceptable proof of address includes (but is not limited to):

a utility bill such as phone, water, electricity, or TV licence,

bank statement,

rental or mortgage agreement; or

letter from a UK Government or Northern Ireland department.

3. If you are requesting payment into an account, you need your bank card and/or account details.

4. Photo ID – only required if you are redeeming your voucher as cash.

Your ID must be valid at the time you redeem your voucher and must be one of the following:

passport,

UK or EU / EEA photo driving licence,

Armed Forces ID card or Police Warrant card,

Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card,

Translink SmartPass (senior / 60+ / war disabled / blind person); or

asylum ID card.

If you do not have photo ID, you should either:

obtain photo ID – see how to apply for an Electoral Identity Card; or

contact your electricity supplier to redeem as cash.

5. Keypad customers only also need to bring their keypad app or top up card, in addition to the voucher and proof of address. If you are not able to provide your top up card or app, you will not be able to redeem the voucher for the keypad.

Can I nominate someone to pick the voucher up on my behalf?

If you are unable to take your voucher to the Post Office, you can nominate someone to redeem it on your behalf.

You must complete the template on the back of the voucher to provide written authorisation for the person you have nominated to redeem your payment.

To be able to redeem the payment on your behalf at the Post Office, the nominated person must take:

the voucher with completed authorisation,

your photo ID and proof of address,

their photo ID,

your bank account details if the payment is being made into your account,

if you are a keypad customer, they must show your keypad app or top up card.

If you pay for your electricity as part of your rent

Your landlord may be reselling the electricity to you based on your usage, in which case they must comply with the regulations which require third party intermediaries such as landlords to pass the support through in a just and reasonable way to end users such as tenants.