NI’s first conference on male victims of domestic abuse takes place in Belfast

The first male domestic abuse conference to be held in Belfast

Over a hundred people gathered at the Europa Hotel today for Northern Ireland’s first conference focusing on male victims of domestic abuse.

Attendees included academics, civil servants, trainee counsellors, workers within the community and voluntary sector, university support staff and men who have previously suffered domestic abuse themselves.

The event was organised by the Men’s Advisory Project NI (MAP), which was founded 25 years ago by former politician Patricia Lewsley-Mooney CBE, as she noticed an inequality in provisions for male victims.

Rhonda Lusty, the current chief executive of the non-government-funded organisation, addressed delegates by stating: “We know one in three victims of domestic abuse crimes are men... The abuse they face is different.

“There can be a misunderstanding that if you want to talk about abuse against men and boys, it pits you against women and girls; that is not the case.”

Rhonda Lusty, CEO, Men's Advisory Project NI and Clare Corkey, Coordinator, Men's Advisory Project NI (Credit: William Cherry / Press Eye)

In the last 24 months, nine women and eight men have lost their lives to domestic homicide in Northern Ireland.

Ms Lusty added: “One life lost is too many, and to lose so many within such a small community, is insupportable — we must all work together to stop this.”

There is no dedicated refuge in NI for men (or their children), thus men that find themselves leaving abusive relationships are often then categorised as homeless by the Housing Executive and placed in a mixed-gender hostel.

In the entirety of the UK, there are only 10 refuges for males.

Dr Maz Idriss is a trustee of one of these refuges, The Elm Foundation. He is also a senior lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University and an expert on honour-based abuse and forced marriage.

He was the only man to speak at Thursday’s conference — a detail he himself pointed out, adding that he’s “happy” so many women are talking about these issues, as it makes him “feel safe”.

Dr Idriss also called for ring-fenced funding for male victims, separate to females, throughout the UK, and better education about harmful practices.

He said it’s important that everyone’s needs are met fairly and appropriately.

MAP provides specialist services, including counselling and referrals, to all men across NI.

Mrs Lusty detailed that this includes members of the LGBTQIA+ community, those living in extremely rural areas, and men of any age, with the oldest person to contact the agency so far being 83.

For further information visit MAP’s social media pages or call the Belfast office on 02890 241 929, the Foyle office on 02871 160 001 or email rhonda@mapni.co.uk