NI’s ‘fittest woman’ secures fifth ticket to CrossFit Games

Newry-born athlete celebrates her sixth consecutive title as the Fittest Woman in Ireland

CrossFit athlete Emma McQuaid has progressed to her fifth CrossFit Games at the weekend after becoming the “fittest woman” in Ireland for the sixth time.

The 33-year-old competed against a tough field of athletes at the Europe Semifinals of the competition.

Taking place in Berlin, Germany, 60 of the fittest women in Europe went head to head over three days of workouts to earn one of 11 spots to the Games, taking place in Madison, Wisconsin this August.

Ending the weekend in 10th place, Emma saw her best result in workout three with a 5th place finish.

Event four also saw Emma lift an 84kg Snatch, beating her Olympic Weightlifting Irish National Record for the snatch and clean & jerk in the sub 71kg weight category when she competed at The Ulster Open Championships last year.

Emma commented: “This was definitely one of the toughest semi-finals I’ve competed in to date, which meant it was all the more rewarding to hear my name being called out as one of the European women to secure a ticket to the Games.

"Now for two months of hard work dialling everything in to bring the fittest version of myself to Madison!”

With the result, Emma also earned the title of ‘Fittest Woman in Ireland’* for an impressive sixth year in a row and will be going to Madison as one of the most experienced games athletes in the field.

Emma, or the “wee beast” as she is affectionately known, is one of the world’s leading female CrossFit athletes and the most recent champion of CrossFit’s off-season competition, Wodapalooza 2022.

Emma McQuaid competing in Berlin.

Born and bred in Newry, Emma was a sports fanatic and fierce competitor from a young age.

As a teen, Emma discovered her passion for motorsport through quad racing, eventually becoming the highest ever ranking female rider in the UK and Europe.

Aged just 18, Emma mastered all the core practical qualifications to become a motorsport-focused personal trainer.

Emma’s niche focus in personal training for motorsports has led her to work with British, Ulster, Irish and world quad racing champions as well as countless professional competitors in motocross, side cars, GO karting and car racing.

In 2013 Emma’s husband, David suffered a life-changing injury whilst competing in a quad racing event.

In order to seek out cutting-edge treatments, they both moved to the US where Emma discovered CrossFit as a hobby to pass the time while David was in rehab.

She quickly became hooked and upon her return to Ireland sought out her local CrossFit box and began her CrossFit journey in earnest.

Not classing herself as a natural athlete, Emma freely admits how much work she had to put in to master the necessary skills.

Every day was spent working on mobility to help her achieve the complex barbell positions and double unders took her over 18 months to master.

However, Emma’s competitive nature kicked in and she simply wouldn't let anything hold her back, whatever the time and energy required to achieve her goal.

Fast forward to present day, Emma is a four-time CrossFit Games athlete, five-time Fittest Woman in Ireland and has her sights firmly fixed on bringing her best version of herself to the 2023 CrossFit Games.