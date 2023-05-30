NI’s hottest day of the year recorded in Co Tyrone

Sun worshippers pictured at Hazelbank park in Newtownabbey as the spell of very warm weather continues. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

The highest temperature of the year so far has been recorded in Co Tyrone as the mercury soared to almost 25C.

The record could soon be broken as the good weather is set to continue for another week.

The Met Office has confirmed the temperature peaked at 24.5C in Castlederg on Tuesday afternoon banishing the previous hottest day recorded at Helen’s Bay last week (21.9C) into the shade.

Temperatures reached 25.1C in Porthmadog, North Wales, beating Sunday's 2023 record of 24.4C in Plymouth.

In Scotland it reached 24.5C in Tyndrum, Stirling.

“It’s a very easy forecast,” confirmed a Met Office spokesperson. “We’ve got high pressure bringing dry and largely sunny weather to Northern Ireland.”

The meteorologist said the forecast remains largely consistent from Tuesday throughout the rest of the week.

While there is expected to be a “little bit of patchy morning mist and fog” during the early mornings, this should disperse and give way to “long periods of sunshine throughout the days into the afternoon.”

The spokesperson said the weather would be “very consistent, with temperatures remaining quite high during the daytime.”

While the days will be warm and pleasant, it is expected to remain chilly at night time.

“Night time temperatures are on the low side for this time of year, so there’s a big difference in temperature between the afternoons and evenings,” the spokesperson added.

Those heading to dance music festival AVA at Titanic Slipways on Friday and Saturday may be happy to hear that even higher temperatures are expected over the coming weekend, although Belfast is expected to hit around 20°C, unlikely to be as warm as the western counties.

The UV levels are set to be consistently high in the days ahead, with warnings to be careful when out in the sun and advice to use a sun cream with a high sun protection factor when outdoors, even if it’s cloudy.

But hay fever sufferers shouldn’t be dreading the arrival of the summer conditions, as the Met Office predicts that pollen levels should stay relatively low throughout this week.

The good weather in Northern Ireland is to be matched throughout the rest of the UK and Ireland.