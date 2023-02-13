NI’s lowest earning households left with under £20 a week after bills, says Consumer Council

Northern Ireland’s lowest earning households are left with less than £20 per week after bills and living costs, the Consumer Council has said.

The figures from the organisation show those households impacted have seen their discretionary income decrease by 46.7% compared to last year - from £37.11 to £19.78.

These figures come from the Consumer Council’s latest Northern Ireland Household Expenditure Tracker, which tracks the changes to income and expenditure for the lowest earning households and is published on a quarterly basis.

The tracker revealed that in the third quarter of 2022, covering July, August and September, Northern Ireland’s lowest earning households spent 54% of their total basic spending on rent, energy, food and transport and saw their discretionary income fall for the sixth consecutive quarter leaving these households with less than £20 per week to live on.

They also saw their weekly income after tax rise by only £1.66 and experienced weekly spending on basic goods increase by £4.14.

Speaking about the figures, Noyona Chundur, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council, said: “The statistics within the Household Expenditure Tracker quantify what we already know and are seeing on a daily basis: that consumers are significantly struggling at the moment.

“For those who are struggling to pay their bills, the Consumer Council offers a variety of help, support and advice to help consumers understand ways to save money, shop around, and what options are available.

