NI's mental health champion backing vaccine passports ahead of Executive’s discussions

Northern Ireland’s mental health champion has joined the growing number of experts supporting the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine passports.

Siobhan O’Neill has written to the Northern Ireland Executive ahead of its meeting on Wednesday, where it will discuss a proposal to introduce mandatory vaccine certificates.

She said she supports “a vaccine passport system in Northern Ireland as part of a series of mitigations to protect the vulnerable, to reduce the levels of serious illness, to avoid further lockdowns, and to protect the health service”.

Ministers will consider a formal proposal on Wednesday, brought by Health Minister Robin Swann, and they are expected to discuss the various different ways the scheme could operate in Northern Ireland.

Justice Minister Naomi Long and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon have signalled their support for compulsory vaccine passports as the pressure on Northern Ireland’s beleaguered health service continues to ramp up.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she will take the necessary steps to protect the public and the health service and last night, the leader of the DUP has said he has an open mind on proposals for mandatory vaccine passports in Northern Ireland.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the onus was on Mr Swann to demonstrate that introducing compulsory certification will help reduce the pressures on the region’s hospitals and will be a “proportionate and reasonable” measure.

“I’m keeping an open mind, I want to hear what the minister has to say, we want to see the evidence and then we’ll come to a view on it,” said Sir Jeffrey.

However, Sir Jeffrey’s position on vaccine passports appeared out of step with his party colleagues, Sammy Wilson MP and Paul Frew MLA. Both have been extremely vocal in their opposition to vaccine passports since Mr Swann announced his intention to bring a proposal for their introduction to the Executive, with Mr Wilson describing it as “yet another unacceptable step towards unwarranted state control of people’s personal lives”.

Branding the proposal “a bad policy”, he urged the Executive to reject it and listen to the voices of businesses, workers and patients instead.

He continued: “It is clear that vaccination does not stop infection. It is clear that vaccination does not stop the spread of infection.

“It is equally clear that people will continue to meet in hundreds of settings which could not be covered by the imposition of vaccine passports.

“How will the Health Minister select which settings require vaccine passports? Concerts but not churches? Football matches but not funerals? Hospitality customers but not workers? Will the Health Minister require all HSC staff to be vaccinated at a time of staff shortages?

“Will it apply to food processors at a time of acute labour shortages? Or is it simply tokenism? Could this be yet another tool to keep the population in a state of perpetual fear?”

A growing number of medical and public health experts have called for the introduction of passports amid warnings that the NHS is being pushed to breaking point.

The Executive will discuss how such a scheme could be put in place, including which sectors would be required to use passports and also the possibility that proof of a negative lateral flow test could also be used to gain entry to venues and businesses.

The position of the DUP will prove pivotal in determining whether the system will be introduced. If the DUP opposes the move it could potentially block the proposal by deploying a cross-community voting mechanism.

If the party opposes it but doesn’t deploy that mechanism, the support of the other four Executive parties would be enough to see mandatory passports introduced.