NI’s new temporary chief electoral officer: Who is Sarah Ling?

There will be a new face overseeing May's council elections in Northern Ireland, but just who is Sarah Ling?

Ms Ling has a wealth of electoral experience dating back to 2008.

She received her education at the Judd School in Tonbridge, Kent, and became a senior electoral administrator for the London Borough of Bromley in 2008.

Ms Ling held this position from 2008 until 2012 and during this time she also received a degree in history from the Open University.

She then became an electoral service manager for the London Borough of Croydon, responsible for the delivery of elections and election registration services.

From March 2015 to December 2019 she was a consultant for the Association of Electoral Administrators, a membership organisation for local government administrators who are responsible for the delivery of elections. During this time she was involved in working on various elections and the 2016 EU referendum.

It was during this time, in September 2017, that Ms Ling joined the Cabinet Office, beginning as head of registration reform. In this position she led a 10-person team who were responsible for the design and development of electoral registration policy.

In December 2018 she took up the post of head of business change and implementation, responsible for leading the Canvass Reform Unit. The unit undertook a project to update electoral registers administered at local government level, with a view to delivering more than £20m of annual savings.

From November 2020 she became the head of local engagement for the Cabinet Office's Covid-19 Taskforce.

The Northern Ireland Office said Ms Ling is currently performing duties and deputy to the chief electoral officer for Northern Ireland, Virginia McVea, who is leaving the Electoral Office to take up a new role as chief executive of the UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Ms McVea held the head post at the Electoral Office since February 2017.

Ms Ling, who was the deputy returning officer for the Belfast constituencies in last May's Assembly elections, will now take up the post of chief electoral officer for Northern Ireland on April 3, for a maximum period of three months until someone is found to take up to post permanently.

Northern Ireland council elections are set to take place on May 18.

"The appointment will commence on 3 April 2023 and run for a maximum period of three months until a new Chief Electoral Officer is able to take up the role,” a Northern Ireland Office spokesperson confirmed.