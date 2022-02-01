NI’s planning system could cause economic damage: report

Findings show delays, costs and uncertainty could undermine proposed investment here

Northern Ireland’s planning system is not fit for purpose and risks causing economic damage, a report warns today.

The most important decisions are still taking too long to process, it found.

A poorly performing system leads to delays, costs and uncertainty which could undermine proposed investment, it cautioned.

The stark findings are set out in the report published by the Northern Ireland Audit Office, examining our planning system.

It considers how it has operated since April 2015, when responsibility for delivering most operational planning functions passed from central government to local councils.

The Department for Infrastructure retains a central role, with responsibility for preparing planning policy and legislation, as well as monitoring councils’ performance.

Today’s report finds that the planning system has not met many of its main targets.

Around 12,500 applications have been processed each year in Northern Ireland since 2015, and the report acknowledges the system faces significant pressures.

But the most important applications still take too long, it says.

Almost three quarters of regionally significant and major planning applications processed between 2017/18 and 2019/20 weren’t completed within the statutory 30 week target.

More than half (56%) took over a year to process, and nearly one in five (19%) took more than three years.

The time taken to process major applications varies substantially between councils.

For example, the median processing time for the slowest council, Newry, Mourne and Down, was more than three times that of the fastest council, Fermanagh and Omagh.

The report notes planning decisions have become increasingly complex, and many applications require more work.

However, planning fees, the main source of income for the planning system, have not been adjusted to keep pace with inflation, and thus the system is “increasingly financially unsustainable”.

Auditors also identified “significant silo working” within the planning system.

The report states: "We saw a number of instances where individual bodies — councils, the Department or statutory consultees — have prioritised their own role, budgets or resources, rather than the successful delivery of the planning service.”

It adds: “In our view, the ‘planning system’ in Northern Ireland is not currently operating as a single, joined-up system.

“Rather, there is a series of organisations that do not interact well, and therefore often aren’t delivering an effective service. This has the potential to create economic damage to Northern Ireland.

"Ultimately, as it currently operates, the system doesn’t deliver for customers, communities or the environment.”

The report warns a poorly performing planning system can bring “delays, costs and uncertainty which either postpone economic benefits or, in the worst circumstances, undermine proposed investment”.

The report refers to slow progress in the creation of Local Development Plans (LDPs) by councils. LDPs are intended to provide a 15-year framework to direct and control the scale and type of development in each council area. However, seven years since the transfer of planning powers to local councils, none are complete and some LDPs remain at the early stages of development.

A spokesman for the Department for Infrastructure said: "This is an important report which will be considered further by the Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the coming weeks. It would not be appropriate to comment in advance of the committee's consideration of the report."