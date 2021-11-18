NI’s tourism economy buoyed by a better-than-expected restart to cruise season

The safe resumption of cruise tourism began on June 17 with the arrival of MSC’s new flagship MSC Virtuosa

Northern Ireland’s tourism recovery has been buoyed by a better-than-expected restart to cruise ships coming to Northern Ireland, with 72 arrivals to Belfast this year.

The arrival of Fred Olsen’s Borealis yesterday morning was the 72nd and last of a successful cruise season, Belfast Harbour said.

Since the first cruise ship returned to Belfast five months ago, the city has welcomed more than 55,000 passengers, with 15 cruise lines and a number of world-class ships making inaugural calls to the city this year.

This followed months of planning by Cruise Belfast, the Public Health Agency and other agencies, to implement a robust Covid-19 Port Management Plan.

Michael Robinson, Belfast Harbour’s Port Director said: “After such a challenging time for the tourism industry we have been delighted to welcome 72 vessels to Belfast this season, with cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, MSC and Saga visiting our shores.

“In recent weeks we were also pleased to mark a significant milestone for cruise tourism in Northern Ireland, as we celebrated the 1,000th cruise call to Belfast, with the arrival of MS Queen Elizabeth.

“Reaching the landmark of our 1000th vessel to visit the city, and attracting new ships including the stunning Borealis and Bolette, reflects both the success of the relationships we have made with international cruise operators and the development of Belfast and Northern Ireland as an exciting cruise tourism destination.”

Visit Belfast director Mary Jo McCanny said: “We knew that this year would be very different to previous cruise seasons.

“However, the many millions of pounds of investment in our tourism infrastructure and visitor experiences in recent years has put Belfast and Northern Ireland in a strong position to welcome cruise visitors back.

“I’m extremely pleased to see that we have been able to welcome more than 55,000 visitors ashore, and do what we do best — delivering the first-class welcome and experience the city and region is renowned for.

“Collaboration and the commitment of the tourism industry and funding support from the DfE Tourism Recovery Programme, have been instrumental in enabling Cruise Belfast to place the necessary safety protocols needed to provide reassurance and confidence for visitors arriving into Belfast.”