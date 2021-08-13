NISRA report a further 26 Covid-related deaths

NISRA has said the figure for Covid related deaths has now risen to 3,056.(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency report have reported that Covid-related deaths have risen to 3,056.

Between the week of July 31 and August 6, NISRA said there were 26 deaths related to coronavirus.

The overall figure of 3,056 deaths since the start of the pandemic is higher than the Department of Health total reported on August 6 at 2,217.

Department figures are based on patients who have previously tested positive for the virus, whereas NISRA figures are calculated using information entered on death certificates by medical professionals.

Of the 3,056 deaths recorded by NISRA, 2,031 (66.5%) took place in hospital, 784 (25.7%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 227 (7.4%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Further analysis shows that there was a total of 1,023 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 (including deaths that took place somewhere other than a care home) between March 18 and August 6.

This accounts for around a third (33.5%) of all Covid deaths, but NISRA say there can be no assumptions made about where the resident became infected.

The death toll ending the week of August 6 was 342, which is 69 higher than the five year average (2016-20) of 273.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for three quarters (75.9%) ofthe deaths registered between March 19, 2020 and August 6, 2021.

Over the course of the pandemic, the highest proportions of Covid related deaths have been in Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts (12.1% and 8.2% respectively).