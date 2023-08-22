No charges following Birmingham pub bombings reinvestigation

The scene following one of the blasts

A police reinvestigation into the Birmingham pub bombings will result in no criminal charges, it has emerged.

Some 21 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in blasts at two pubs in the city in November 1974.

It was one of the worst single losses of life during the Troubles.

Six innocent men were jailed over the bombings in 1975 but were released in 1991 when their convictions were quashed.

Inquests for those who died where finally held in 2019 and in November 2022 West Midlands Police submitted an evidence file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) an unnamed individual’s suspected role in the bombings.

Now the CPS has said it could not positively identify who planted the bombs.

“We submitted all the evidence available to the Crown Prosecution Service for their consideration and we note their decision,” West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Jayne Meir told the Guardian.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and victims of this terrible atrocity. We remain committed to bringing to justice those responsible for the Birmingham pub bombings.”