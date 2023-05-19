No defects found in Co Down aircraft after crash that killed mum and security boss

Plane ‘flown in a manner that put it at high risk of an accident’

An investigation into the plane crash that caused the deaths of two people in Co Down last year has concluded the aircraft and its engine had no defects.

Philip Murdock (50), the MD of the security firm Envision Intelligent Solutions, and mother-of-two and teacher Caroline Mawhinney (44) died after the aircraft they were in came down near Newtownards Airport around 8.20pm on July 19.

Both were members of the Ulster Flying Club, and Ms Mawhinney had been due to start a new role at New-Bridge Integrated College.

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was unable to establish who was flying the plane at the time but said that whoever was in charge “lost control whilst flying a steep turn at low altitude”.

The investigation found no defects in the G-ENVV, an Aeroprakt Vixxen aircraft, but evidence suggested that electronic displays in the plane “lost power” before the incident.

The report said the pilots had been “flying circuits” around Newtownards Airport for approximately 20 minutes when the aircraft “flew a low pass parallel to runway three, followed by a steep right turn, passing over several people on the ground”.

It added: “Recorded data showed the aircraft passed over... with a 70-degree angle of bank at 72 ft above the ground. During this turn, the aircraft was seen to descend and hit the ground.

“The investigation could not determine exactly why the aircraft descended in the turn, but no defects could be found with the aircraft or engine.

“There was evidence that the aircraft’s electronic displays lost power before the accident. This could have caused a distraction. However, it was being flown in a manner that exposed the aircraft, the occupants and the people

on the ground to a high risk of

an accident.

“While not contributing to the outcome, the investigation identified several shortcomings in the build process of the aircraft and the registration of its ballistic parachute recovery system.

“The Light Aircraft Association (LAA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have taken action to address these, with the LAA exploring ways to improve oversight of the build process within the amateur building rules.”

The AAIB said that immediately before the incident, the CAA carried out an inspection which identified shortcomings in the aerodrome’s safety management system, which the CAA said had now been addressed.

Eyewitnesses described the aircraft “spiralling”, “turning wing over wing” and “tumbling”.

No one reported any abnormal noises from the plane or its engine, and witnesses confirmed the aircraft did not collide with any other object.

The PSNI launched an investigation into the scene on behalf of the coroner after the crash.

The AAIB sent a team of inspectors to the accident site and published its separate investigation findings on Thursday.