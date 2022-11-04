No election nightmare before Christmas: How Chris Heaton-Harris U-turned in a week

In the latest of a series of Tory U-turns, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has now said there will be no fresh Assembly election this side of Christmas.

At the end of September, the Secretary of State signalled his intention to call a poll amid the political impasse at Stormont.

Voters had gone to the polls on May 5, with Sinn Fein emerging as the largest party. The DUP, however, refused to re-enter government until issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol were addressed.

Under legislation, the Northern Ireland Secretary is obliged to call an election 24 weeks after the last poll if there is no functioning government.

This meant that if the Assembly and Executive was not in place by October 28, Mr Heaton-Harris would have to call another election.

And, for a while, it did seem we would be heading back to the polls a few days before Christmas.

On October 19, the Secretary of State said he was not "warning" about another election – insisting it was a "legislative fact".

The previous day, he had insisted: “If we do not get a restoration of the Executive by one minute past midnight on October 28 I will call an election. That is what the law requires and that is what I will be doing.”

The warnings also came via Twitter.

On October 21 he Tweeted: “The legislation is clear - if the Executive does not reform by 28 October, I will call an election.”

The legislation is clear - if the Executive does not reform by 28 October, I will call an election. pic.twitter.com/d4vXA03EdA — Chris Heaton-Harris MP (@chhcalling) October 21, 2022

On October 26 he posted: “The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government so I understand the public’s frustration. However, if the parties will not re-form, I will call an election.”

My priority is for NI's political leaders to come together and restore the Executive.



The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government so I understand the public’s frustration.



However, if the parties will not re-form, I will call an election. — Chris Heaton-Harris MP (@chhcalling) October 26, 2022

That October 28 deadline, however, came and went. And no election date was set.

On a day of farce last Friday, the NIO called a press conference at just 14 minutes’ notice, bizarrely staged on a street in Belfast, where the first signs that Mr Heaton Harris was about to U-turn emerged.

He was still saying he would call an election, but gave no indication of a date. He said he would give more clarity on another poll this week.

Last Sunday night, Mr Heaton-Harris issued another statement, but did not mention an election date.

He then met with the Stormont parties, who in turn said he gave no more clarity on the issue. His colleague Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, said a date would be confirmed soon.

On Wednesday evening came another statement. This one did not even mention an election. Instead, he vaguely said: “I reiterated my deep regret that the Executive has failed to form and the duty that has been placed on me.”

Finally, on Friday morning, it emerged a fresh election would not be called this side of Christmas.

In his statement, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “At midnight on 28 October, I came under a duty to call an Assembly election. Since then, my engagement with the political parties has continued.

I can confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December. Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October. Next week, I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps. (2/2) — Chris Heaton-Harris MP (@chhcalling) November 4, 2022

"I have had valuable conversations with people across Northern Ireland, including business and community representatives. I have listened to their sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time,” the statement continued.

“I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season. Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps.

“My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government. My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”