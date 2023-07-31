No end in sight for NI rainy period as unsettled weather to continue this week

Wet and windy conditions are to continue into the weekend.

Anyone gazing out the window at grey skies and droplets of water in the hope of better days is set to be disappointed this week as the Met Office has confirmed the wet and windy conditions will continue.

Northern Ireland has been experiencing a prolonged spell of unsettled weather and the wind and rain will be staying around until at least the weekend, with periods of cloud, wind and rain prevalent.

"Tuesday will see some rain in coastal areas of Northern Ireland predominantly, though it will still feel quite cloudy and unsettled elsewhere,” said Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon.

"Late on Tuesday and into Wednesday, more persistent rain will begin to push in from the south of Northern Ireland, setting up a largely wet and windy day on Wednesday.

"Although the highest gusts are expected elsewhere in the UK, Northern Ireland could still see some gusty winds on Wednesday, with associated rain for much of the day, though it will ease into the evening.

“On Thursday, some sporadic showers may drift into northern areas of Northern Ireland, though it will be cloudy elsewhere with periods of drizzly rain possible for some.

“While Friday will be largely drier – with only the odd isolated shower in Northern Ireland, the set up for the weekend is for low pressure to influence things once again with further rain, though the details on this is uncertain at present.”

Read more Downpours to give way to dry and warmer weather at end of August

There is better news however for those looking further ahead to late August, where there will be an increased chance of some drier spells across the UK.

"There are some signals for later in August of an increased chance of some some drier spells,” said Mr Dixon.

“There’s no strong signals for any kind of prolonged or extended heat that we saw last year but there are some some warmer interludes possible, more likely later in August.”

Temperatures are not expected to reach the heights of last year, when the mercury climbed above 40°C for the first time ever, reaching 40.3°C in Coningsby, England, last July.

Mr Dixon said the UK was currently on the northern side of the Jet Stream which has brought searing heat to much of southern Europe over the last few weeks.

"Typically we are to the south of that jet stream and what that allows and what it allowed last summer is for a high pressure to build over the UK, and allows the UK to kind of draw up warmer air from from the south.

"More air was kind of fed in from the equator almost and moved over the UK and so that high pressure. We just haven’t been in that weather pattern this summer. It’s down to that jet stream and how it how it develops weather towards the UK.

"At the moment, it’s kind of directed towards the UK, which helps to develop these low pressure systems and gives us a bit of a little autumnal-feel for the weather that we’ve seen in recent weeks and yeah, not so much for what we saw last year.”