No end in sight to Northern Ireland’s cost of living crisis as bills continue to spiral

Food, power, fuel... they’ve all gone up as inflation hits its highest level in 30 years. We look at what it all means for struggling households

Two-thirds of UK adults have seen their cost of living jump over the past month as energy bills soared and price rises filtered down to the shop shelves. Credit: Oscar Wong

Consumers here face the worst cost of living crisis in decades as they continue to be pummelled with price rises across the board.

Goods and services are becoming increasingly more difficult to afford as wages fail to track inflation — currently at 5.4%, its highest level in almost 30 years.

Many believe the official figures are understating the true rise in prices faced by many households because of the reduced variety of supermarket budget ‘own label’ ranges and the end of promotions.

In the aftermath of Brexit and the Covid pandemic, fresh food prices are surging at their fastest rate in almost a decade, fuelling concerns that struggling families face a nightmare choice between eating and heating.

Healthy, fresh produce was costing 3% more in December compared with a year ago.

And Tesco boss John Allan recently piled concern upon concern by indicating there’s much more misery to come.

The warning comes at the same time as people face big increases in the cost of power, with annual energy bills predicted to soar by between £700 and £1,200 for local households.

Worryingly, the Office for National Statistics revealed that 66% of adults surveyed saw their cost of living increase in terms of food and drink, clothes, fuel prices, gas, electricity, home heating oil — and even coffee.

Here, the Belfast Telegraph outlines some of the main price hikes facing consumers.

Foodstuffs

Figures from the ONS show the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks grew by 1.3% in December 2021 alone.

Experts have said the last time food prices increased as much in a month that includes Christmas was in 2012.

Annual food inflation was 4.2%, but some items have risen more in cost year-on-year compared to others.

A roasting joint of beef cost an average of £8.81 per kilo in December 2020.

In December 2021 it was £11.33 — or almost a third (£2.52) more expensive.

The price of a block of margarine has risen by more than 30%, from £1.35 to £1.77, while some fruit and veg — cauliflower, pears and dessert apples — have also gone up by more than a fifth.

Of the 45 staple food and non-alcohol items for which the ONS records long-term data, 37 have increased, while eight have gone down or stayed the same price.

Self-raising flour, eggs and cheese are at lower prices, and potatoes have stayed the same.

Some of the biggest decreases were among fruits that can’t be grown in the UK. Avocados, for example, are cheaper by almost 10% — 95p down to 87p each.

Bananas have also gone down in price, in contrast to apples (up 24.9% from £1.89 to £2.36) and pears (23% more expensive, from £1.91 up to £2.35).

Tea (250g) has risen 2.5% from £2 to £2.05, and instant coffee (100g) has increased 2.7% from £2.94 to £3.02.

The data shows meats have all got more expensive in the last year. A kilo of mince beef went up 4.9% from £6.09 to £6.39; chicken also rose from £2.52 to £2.78 per kilo (a 10.3% rise).

As for seafood, white fish fillets increased 3.7% from £15.54 per kilo to £16.12. Meanwhile, a pint of lager has gone up by 17p, from £3.79 to £3.96, although wine and whiskey are both cheaper than this time last year.

The ONS collects these prices by visiting thousands of shops across the UK and noting down the prices of specific items.

The items that form the ‘official shopping basket’ change each year to reflect how the purchasing habits of the population have changed.

Fuel

It’s currently cheaper to fill a car with fuel here than anywhere else in the UK.

We once again recorded the lowest price for unleaded petrol last month at 142.7p/litre.

We also had the cheapest diesel at 145.1p/litre, according to AA Fuel Price Report data.

Petrol prices have fallen from 146.1p/litre in December 2021 to 145.7p/litre now, while diesel is down from 149.6p/litre to 149.0p/litre. The data also shows the price difference between diesel and unleaded has shrunk to 3.3p/litre.

The South East of England recorded the highest price for unleaded in January at 146.8p/litre and the highest diesel price at 150.3p/litre last month.

Supermarket prices for unleaded now average 143.0p/litre, the figures show.

The gap between supermarket prices and the UK average for unleaded petrol has grown to 2.7p/litre.

It was exactly the same scenario a year ago, with local motorists paying less for fuel than our counterparts in Britain.

Prices were, however, a lot less expensive 12 months ago than they are now.

In January 2021 motorists here were being charged just 114.4p/litre for petrol, while diesel drivers were being asked to fork out 117p/litre.

At that time the UK average for unleaded was sitting at 118.5p/litre while diesel was costing on average 118p/litre.

Notwithstanding the official data, drivers here often complain of a postcode lottery when it comes to filling up the tank because the prices can vary quite significantly across Northern Ireland.

A snap price analysis of fuel stations carried out by the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday found significant price variations of 5p a litre depending on where you shop.

Applegreen on the M2 was charging 143.8p for unleaded and 146.8p for diesel.

A few miles north, Tesco in Antrim was selling petrol at 141.9p and diesel for 142.9p.

Meanwhile, a similar distance away, Maxol Service Station at Tannaghmore on the A26 is charging 144.9p for unleaded and 147.9p for diesel.

If your car holds 55 litres, you’ll save £2.75 by fuelling it at Tesco rather than Tannaghmore

Interestingly, Maxol on the Ballymena Road was charging 144.9p for unleaded and 146.9p for diesel, while Nicholl was advertising petrol at 142.9p and diesel at 143.9p.

That shows you the difference in prices being charged for the same commodity at five stations within a 10-mile radius.

So the advice is, always remember to shop around.

Household bills

Small properties

Low energy users in small one/two-bedroom properties comprising one to two people who use heating and appliances occasionally and are home evenings and weekends will typically use 8,000 kWh of gas per year, according to analysis from Power to Switch NI. Based on Firmus Energy price hikes, people can expect their annual bills to rise by £589 — from £305 in March 2021 to £894 in February 2022.

Similarly, householders using Pay As You Go will see a £541 increase, from £279 to £820. Based on annual electricity consumption of 2,000 kWh, low energy householders can expect bills to rise by £101, from £340 in March 2021 to £441 this month.

The annual cost of home heating oil (1,350 litres) for these properties will rise by £284, going up from £499 in March 2021 to £783 this month.

Medium properties

Medium energy users consuming around 12,000 kWh of gas per year and 3,200 kWh electricity could pay over £1,000 more this year than last, according to Power to Switch.

Customers who were paying £441 for gas in March 2021 will now pay £1,293 — an increase of £852.

The estimated annual electricity bill for medium-sized households, which was £544 last March, is likely to hit £706 — a £162 rise.

If it’s a home heating oil household rather than gas, an estimated annual consumption of 2,700 litres (three fills) is likely to cost £1,566 this month, compared to £998 in March 2021 — meaning an extra £568 is now needed.

Larger properties

High energy users in larger houses with four or more bedrooms comprising at least five people will regularly use heating and appliances and are at home in the evenings, weekends and sometimes all day.

Based on an estimated annual gas consumption of 17,000 kWh, customers were being charged £611 in March 2021.

That figure has risen to £1,792 in February 2022, equating to a hike of £1,181.

Annual electricity use for the same larger house is estimated to be 4,900 kWh.

In March 2021 that cost £832; now it’s likely to be £1,080, meaning consumers will have to find an extra £248 to pay the bill.

Home heating oil users will see a £851 increase in the price of 4,050 litres (or four-and-a-half fills). That means annual bills are up from £1,498 in March 2021 to £2,349 this month.

Coffee

The cost of high street coffee is expected to soar by a staggering 30% due to extreme weather.

Last month experts said the price of a cappuccino could jump to an eye-watering £3.57, blaming it on a rise in the cost of coffee beans as a result of poor harvests, supply chain problems and higher transport costs.

The UK’s most popular order currently costs around £2.75, so the hike won’t go unnoticed by consumers.

You don’t have to be a coffee connoisseur to have an idea of what a cuppa should cost.

What you’re willing to pay may depend on your location — Belfast or Bellaghy — and whether you’re buying from a chain or an independent cafe.

But like milk or a pint of beer, people object to paying too much for a cup of coffee.

Cafe-goers have contacted this newspaper to say they’ve noticed a 5p or 10p increase on the price of their favourite drink in some outlets. Unfortunately, the Belfast Telegraph has learned that more hikes are on the way.

Industry sources have said that a single use levy on plastic cups is coming over the next couple of months and it’s likely to push prices up by another 25p.

Meanwhile, the cost of supermarket coffee has soared this year amid record inflation.

Big name brands such as Nescafé and L’Or, as well as own labels, are among 100 different makes and sizes to have seen increases so far this year, according to analysts Assosia for The Grocer magazine.

The price of 165g packs of L’Or Decaf Instant Coffee, Classique Instant Coffee and Intense Instant Coffee in Sainsbury’s was £6 until mid-December, but had risen to £6.50 on January 22.

Nescafé Original Instant 300g in Asda has gone up by a third to £6 and Gold Blend 200g by 17% to £5.85 at the same chain.

Nestlé told The Grocer it had been “experiencing pressure in terms of raw material and price increases so ingredients, packaging and transportation costs are going up”.

It added: “We do everything we can to manage these costs in the short-term. We also aim to make any long-term changes to prices changes gradually and responsibly.”