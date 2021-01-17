'No evidence' dissident republicans fired shots at PSNI helicopter during Fermanagh security alert

Police have said they currently have no evidence dissident republicans fired shots at a PSNI helicopter on Thursday.

The Continuity IRA claimed that they fired shots from a high-powered rifle at the helicopter during a security alert in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh.

In a statement on Sunday evening, PSNI Fermanagh and Omagh District Commander Superintendent Alywin Barton said their investigation into the security alert is continuing.

“At this time, we have no evidence that a police helicopter was shot at on Thursday morning in this area," he said.

Read more Dissident republicans in police helicopter attack claims

“I want to reiterate my condemnation of this claim by violent dissident republicans and repeat the comments I made on Friday. “I unequivocally condemn the actions of those who attempt to damage our communities with their criminal actions and claims, and who seek to disrupt policing and the daily lives of law-abiding citizens. “We continue to work closely with the local community and our enquiries continue and I want to continue to appeal to members of the public living in, or travelling through the area to be vigilant. Do not touch any suspicious objects and report any suspicious activity or object to us immediately on 999.”

In a statement to the Irish News, the Countinuity IRA said they had planted a hoax device in the area to lure police there before launching a gun attack.

Thursday's incident is not the first time dissident republicans have used this tactic.

In August 2019 police and army technical officers narrowly escaped injury after responding to a security alert in the area when a bomb exploded on the main A3 Cavan Road.

Speaking at the time, then-Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said: "I am of the firm belief it was a deliberate attempt to lure police and army bomb disposal colleagues into the area to murder them."