No-fly zone in Ukraine should ‘not be taken off the table’, says Alliance leader Naomi Long

Neighbours help to clear wreckage after their homes were bombed

A no-fly zone in Ukraine which could involve Nato forces engaging Russian planes should “not be taken off the table”, according to the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show, Ms Long said it was right the world focused on “humanitarian aid” amid the scenes of devastation in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

However, she described Russian President Vladimir Putin as believing he is “already at war with the west” and said it was “wrong” to consider certain policies “you will not contemplate”.

Ukraine’s leader President Zelensky has repeatedly called for Nato to implement a no-fly zone over the war-torn country.

However, leaders in the United States, United Kingdom and other western powers have all ruled out the possibility, which could see their forces directly engaging with Russian fighter jets and bombers conducting raids across Ukraine.

Ms Long’s remarks echo similar calls from DUP MLA Edwin Poots, who last week slammed Nato leaders for allowing “a genocide [to] happen under our eyes”.

Speaking to the BBC, the Alliance Party leader said: “The first thing to say is I believe a no-fly zone should not be taken off the table.

“I think at this point in time it is right we should focus our attention on humanitarian aid, that can get to people on the ground, both in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

“When you are dealing with someone who believes he is already at war with the west... it is wrong to take options off the table and say there are things you will not contemplate.

“We are dealing with somebody volatile, unpredictable and aggressive and therefore we have to keep all our options open.

“I do support the imposition of a no fly zone... but I am not saying we should do that now. My argument is we should not be saying now we will never do certain actions.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Defence Staff has urged Britons not to head to Ukraine to fight against Russia, delivering a clear rebuke to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after she expressed support for those joining the fight.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin told the BBC's Sunday Morning programme: "We've been very clear that it's unlawful as well as unhelpful for UK military and for the UK population to start going towards Ukraine in that sense.

"Support from the UK, support in whatever way you can. But this isn't really something that you want to rush to in terms of the sound of gunfire. This is about sensible support based in the UK."

Last week, Ms Truss said she would "absolutely" support anyone who wanted to fight, with a number of Britons keen to help Ukraine defend itself against Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Asked if the Foreign Secretary should not have made the suggestion, Sir Tony said: "I think she was reflecting (that) she could and that we can all understand that sentiment, and that sentiment needs to be channelled into support for Ukraine.

"But we're saying as professional military people that actually that is not necessarily the sensible thing to be doing."