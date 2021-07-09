No impact on supply after Phoenix Natural Gas redirects mains pipe from north Belfast bonfire

The gas company Phoenix Natural Gas has confirmed there will be no impact on supply to an estate in north Belfast, after the company redirected a mains gas supply away from a bonfire site.

Employees from Phoenix Natural Gas carried out work at the Glenbryn estate in north Belfast on Friday. The workers could be seen carrying out digging operations on the footpath.

The company were redirecting a mains gas supply from the area as a result of the nearby bonfire and taking what they described as “additional safety measures”.

The Glenbryn estate sits in a small unionist enclave in the predominantly nationalist Ardoyne area, with a prominent peace wall running through the area following past tension.

Glenbryn bonfire site. Phoenix gas has rerouted the gas mains away from the bonfire. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 09-07-2021

Working just yards from the pyre, a number of Phoenix Natural Gas vans were in the area on Friday. However, the company confirmed the work would have no impact on customers in the area.

In a statement, the company said: “Phoenix Natural Gas has reviewed and assessed known bonfire sites within its licence area, adopting additional safety measures as deemed necessary.

“The supply of natural gas for customers located near these sites will not be affected as a result of any additional measures taken.”

Phoenix Natural Gas are the largest gas distribution business in Northern Ireland and own and operate the license for the gas distribution network throughout the Greater Belfast area.

The company has around 225,000 customers in Northern Ireland.