No interest in Irish sign on Dungannon’s Irish Street

No replies to Mid Ulster District Council survey

Residents on Dungannon’s Irish Street have shown zero interest in dual language signage, it has emerged.

A survey issued to 22 people living on the street on August 31 garnered no responses by the September 28 deadline.

It is currently Mid Ulster District Council policy that if more than 51% of completed replies do not indicate a preference, a sign will not be erected.

At a recent council meeting, the DUP’s Clement Cuthbertson criticised the running of such surveys after no responses materialised for the latest.

He branded the exercise a “waste of money, time and effort from council officers”.

“I want to highlight again the fact another street survey has come back with no responses,” Mr Cuthbertson said.

“This is another waste of money, time and effort from council officers. Also, Irish Street is in the town centre. It is not recognised as a residential area and should be treated differently.

“It is good to see the people on Irish Street don’t want Irish.”

Sinn Fein councillor John McNamee said: “We should look at doing town centres in a different way then.

“That is a conversation for another day, but I take your point and it is a point well made.”

Separately, an Ulster Unionist councillor in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has said a vandalised road sign at the historically significant Dolly’s Brae site shows what is wrong with his council’s bilingual policy.

Alan Lewis added: “The road sign at Dolly’s Brae has remained damaged for well over a year. Somebody has scraped, peeled or otherwise removed the English name, leaving only the Irish.”

The councillor said he “purposely let this sit to see how long it would remain”, and that there had not been “a single objection from one other elected representative”.

“Had this been the Irish removed, we could have been ensured a chorus of objections from a selection of Sinn Fein MLAs and councillors,” he added.

“The fact is that the sign has been damaged in the reverse [and] nobody seems to care.

“The Dolly’s Brae site is significant to the Orange Order because it was the spot of a major confrontation between the Ribbonmen and returning lodges who had been in Tollymore for their annual celebrations and religious service on July 12, 1849.

“I suspect those damaging this sign recognised the historic significance of their actions.

“It again demonstrates how divisive these signs are. They can be used by either side of the community to make a political statement, focus anger or divide communities.

“Although not a supporter of the bilingual signs, I have asked that this one be repaired and due consideration be given to erecting a historic plaque to commemorate the battle that took place at this location.”