No one injured in four-vehicle crash on M2

Previous tailbacks following a serious accident on the M2. Pic by Colm O'Reilly.

Motorists have escaped injury following a pile-up on the M2 which caused delays for morning commuters on Thursday.

The four-vehicle crash occurred on the southbound lanes just after junction 6 near Rathbeg.

Trafficwatch NI advised motorists that the collision had caused traffic to tail back as far as Antrim Area Hospital.

"Delays are to be expected until this incident has been cleared to the hard shoulder," it added.

Police damage-only was reported following the incident which happened at around 7.30am.

"There are no reports of injury at this time," a PSNI spokesperson added.

The route has since been cleared.