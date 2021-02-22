'No pressure' for Stormont in PM roadmap publication, claims Foster

The publication of a roadmap to lift lockdown in England does not put Stormont under pressure, Arlene Foster has said.

The DUP leader said the Northern Ireland Executive will be watching "closely" as a four-part plan is shared by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with UK government ministers before unveiling it to MPs later, followed by a press conference at 7pm.

Mr Johnson is expected to announce the reopening of schools from March 8 and that two people will be permitted to meet outside for a picnic or coffee, while six friends will be allowed meet outdoors, including in private gardens, from March 29. Some outdoor sports will also be allowed.

It comes as some of the youngest pupils in Scotland and also some young pupils and others on practical college courses in Wales return to the classroom.

The Stormont Executive is expected to outline the future of coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland in further detail next week.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster radio programme, Mrs Foster said preventing a return to lockdown is a primary consideration.

"I absolutely want to see us leaving lockdown in the rearview mirror but what I must do is make sure we don't go back into lockdown again and that of course is a balancing act," she said.

Scotland and Wales have been able to move towards schools reopening before of their lower transmission rate, whereas Northern Ireland falls more in line with England in that data, she added.

"I know it's hugely frustrating for so many people, they see the brighter days and the brighter evenings and they want to be out and about," she said.

Mrs Foster responded to crowded scenes on the north coast and at Divis Mountain in Belfast on Sunday. She said she "understands" the frustration felt by many following many months of repeated lockdowns.

"I would just say to people we are so close to coming out of this. We're now in a situation where the vaccination rate is rolling out at an ever faster pace in Northern Ireland," she said.

The R rate is falling, as is the rate of hospital admissions, she said.

"We will be able to move slowly out but I do not want us going back into a lockdown situation again and that's why we will have to do it in a graduated way."