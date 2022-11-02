No prosecutions despite PSNI’s anti-corruption probe into 99 officers and members of staff

Figures show 11 dismissals after anti-corruption unit investigation

The figures were disclosed by the PSNI following a Freedom of Information request

The PSNI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) has investigated almost 100 officers and staff in the last three years.

While there have been dismissals and other sanctions, no prosecutions appear to have been made to date, although some matters are with the Police Ombudsman.

It shows the unit carried out 101 investigations relating to 99 officers and staff between January 2020 and July of this year.

The ACU is tasked with gathering information internally and externally on potential wrongdoings in the force.

It also looks into tip-offs and allegations of wrongdoing to establish whether grounds exist to suspect criminality or code of ethics breaches.

Where criminality and/or breaches are suspected, they are referred for investigation.

The ACU also probes allegations that fall outside the remit of the Police Ombudsman and works to reduce the threat of corruption within the PSNI.

Staffed by 21 officers, the unit falls under the PSNI’s professional standards department and is internally accountable to the deputy chief constable and PSNI governance structures. Externally, the ACU is accountable to the Policing Board.

A total of £773,079 has been allocated to ACU and the Vetting Cost Centre for the 2022/23 financial year.

According to documents released under the request, misconduct outcomes have resulted in 11 persons being dismissed, one final written warning being given out, one resignation and three retirements between January 2020 and July 2022.

Two officers are being dealt with through the Police Ombudsman. Six underwent ethical interviews, another six are being progressed by human resources and 12 were given management advice. One person was given advice and guidance, two were subject to procedural change, while four were dealt with by caution and one by informal caution.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls, head of the professional standards department, said: “The police service and the public expect police officers to investigate incidents fully, fairly and professionally, and the ACU strives to prevent and detect wrongdoing and corruption by members of the police service.

“This is achieved by responding to information relating to wrongdoing by PSNI employees and those members of the public who seek to corrupt those in public office.”

Mr Walls said the outcomes of internal disciplinary processes range from performance management up to dismissal without notice.

He added: “Some disciplinary outcomes such as written warning, final written warning or reduction in rank may prohibit an officer from promotion and other role changes for a period of time.

“During a misconduct investigation, the duty status of the officer will be considered — this may lead to an officer being suspended or repositioned.

“We expect our staff to behave professionally, ethically and with the utmost integrity at all times, and in accordance with the standards required within the PSNI’s code of ethics.

“Any officer in breach of these standards can expect to be subject to appropriate disciplinary processes.”