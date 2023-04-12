No razzamatazz as Belfast gets the merest glimpse of Joe Biden

Lily Busby, Caoimhe Clements and Ross McCrea, UU students, taking in the sights as the US President visits the new Belfast campus

Sharon Marshall with her mum Davina Adair from Larne and children Elliott and Edith, hoping to get a glimpse of the US President

When a small crowd of people gather together on the back streets of Belfast it’s only natural for others to join them trying to get a glimpse of what they might be looking at. It’s when they all look around at each other and wonder what they’re trying to see that you ask yourself why you bothered stopping.

And by the time US President Joe Biden was driven off from Ulster University, most of those who had given up their lunch hour to catch that glimpse went back to their everyday lives with the memory of the back end of a car.

It was an occasion far removed from the fanfare that greeted Bill Clinton when he arrived in the 1990s. No walkabout, no high fives. And when Barak Obama paid a visit to The Waterfront Hall ahead of 2013’s G8 summit, there were chats, handshakes, cheers and selfies.

Anyone expecting that sort of razzamatazz would have been disappointed.

The turnout was small. No waving of flags. No cheers. And there would have been little point anyway as the President had entered the building by a side door leaving all those peering through makeshift scaffolding towards an empty street, the University doors and nothing else.

“It’s a sterile environment” was the PSNI terminology used as I remarked that there weren’t too many people around. And sterile it was. Yellow-jacketed police lined the roads between Grand Central Hotel and the University district. Most of Belfast had something better to do with their time.

The scenes on the streets outside were in contrast to the technicolour splash of smiles on the third floor of the new Ulster University campus, the place where the carefully crafted words were spoken and selfies taken.

In the end, it was a day for the university to savour. Not quite one for the people of Belfast to fondly remember in years to come.

Even those who had arrived to protest — yes the loudspeakers were chanting and, as it’s Northern Ireland, the religious pamphlets were being handed out — would have been disappointed that their calls fell upon the ears of students and families and a hefty supply of photographers keen to capture the all too brief moment.

For Sharon Marshall, originally from Larne but now living in Cheshire, visiting the city centre with her children Elliot and Edith and mum Davina Adair, it was an opportunity to see the US President set foot in Belfast. At least she saw his car.

London student Louis, studying in Belfast, said he wouldn't be here at all if GFA hadn't happened.

“We’re not over specially for this visit though!” she said. “We wanted to see what we could. Even just the cars.

“I think it’s good that he has come to the university, a place of education, a place for young people,” she added. “Why would he go to Stormont, there’s no-one there.”

And three of those young people are Ross McCrea, Caoimhe Clements and Lily Busby, all journalist students at Ulster University and all delighted to sample the experience of having a US President on campus.

For Caoimhe the political state of Northern Ireland was a question for another day. She was keen to revel in the excitement of the media descending.

“It’s great that he’s not at Stormont and has come here to a place where the future can be built,” she said. “Queen’s had the Clintons, now Ulster University can say it has its own President to visit.

“It has got young people thinking about where we want to be in 25 years time,” she added.

For Ross the fact that Biden was in Belfast at all was something to savour.

“I know people will say he slept in Belfast longer that he walked about, but he is the President of the United States of America. To have him here to reflect on the last 25 years is brilliant.”

“Yes,” Lily agreed. “We’re such a small part of the world compared to the US, it’s great to have him here.”

A passing interest from the people of Belfast for a President whose visit was over in the blink of an eye, much reflective of the ’just passing through’ feel.

Many were still looking at their phones and talking to the people standing beside them before they realised the President had left the building and was already off up the M1 to where Air Force One awaited.

Just like that President Biden was in Dublin before many of the feet that had walked towards York Street in the hope of a wave were sitting down at a table in a cafe for a warming cup of coffee in the city centre not more than a few hundred yards away.

Perhaps the most incisive comment came from Louis, a student in Belfast from London.

“I wouldn’t be here if we were 25 years in the past, if you know what I mean. I would never have thought of coming to study in Belfast.”

He waved his homemade cardboard sign with the words ‘Joe Biden, can I have your shirt?’

That sort of up close interaction wasn’t on the agenda today. The optimism of youth is the message that should be taken from the streets.