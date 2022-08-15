No rebate for NI ratepayers hit by three-week council strike

People in Mid Ulster will not be refunded for any loss of services as a result of staff walkout

A local authority where staff have been on strike for the last three weeks has ruled out rates rebates despite widespread disruption to services.

Mid Ulster District Council said there was “no facility under the current system” to offer any form of refund.

A fresh wave of strike action is looming at other councils.

Staff at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are due to walk out from today after a last ditch offer to reach a deal last week was rejected.

There are also warnings more than 1,000 staff at Belfast City Council could strike, with action also mooted at Ards and North Down Borough Council.

In Mid-Ulster, services such as bin collections have been disrupted for three weeks.

Asked about a rebate, the council said: “Rates are not collected by or paid to councils, but rather to central government (Land and Property Services) and they fund all public services, from health and education to roads, as well as the services provided by councils.

“There is no facility under the current system to offer rebates for any reduction in a service provided by any public body which is funded through rates.”

The council has questioned why members of Unite continue to strike when its local pay proposal is, it claims, the most financially beneficial on offer from any local authority here.

It has offered a 4% pay increase for staff over two years, on top of the national pay offer, which would bring a further 10% rise this year for those on the lowest scales.

Also included within the proposal is a one-off payment of £500 in recognition of the financial pressures arising from the cost-of-living crisis.

“The joint trade union side (Nipsa, GMB and Unite) has accepted the local pay offer, while wishing to see an improvement in the one-off cost of living payment,” the council added.

But Gareth Scott, Unite’s regional officer and lead for Mid Ulster District Council, said the walkout would continue as “extensive attempts” by the union have failed to secure agreement with management.

“Management’s offer in response to our members’ initial pay claim was inadequate to end the dispute,” said Mr Scott.

“To advance things the trade union side made a counter offer which differed by only a relatively small one-off cash payment.

“It was our expectation that agreement on this counter-offer would have ended the pay dispute.

“Unfortunately, despite a positive initial indication, no formal response from management has been forthcoming.

“Our members have, therefore, been left with no alternative but to continue the strike.

“The union is reviewing our current schedule of strike action, which is currently set to end on Friday, August 19.”

Today, more than 1,000 staff at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are due to begin strike action.

A pay offer to staff was rejected last week.

And a union-imposed deadline of Friday passed without resolution.

The action could last up to four weeks, until Sunday, September 11.

Today will see the most severe impact to services and facilities across the borough with Nipsa, GMB and Unite taking formal strike action.

Nipsa members will return to industrial action short of a strike tomorrow.

Accepting the walkout will “cause significant disruption to services, facilities and events across the borough”, the council said it “deeply regrets the inconvenience this will cause”.

The strike will hit a range of services including bin collections, household recycling and street cleaning.

Access to public toilets could also be limited

The unions have said the strike was avoidable.

“We have asked management to address the serious and real cost-of-living crisis being faced by our members,” they said in a joint statement last week.

“We sought and proposed reasonable and varied solutions. This included incremental progression for all grades of staff and one-off payments to alleviate the immediate hardship staff are facing.”

On Saturday the council appealed for unions and staff “to reconsider their position”.

“The council has made a substantial offer to the trade unions that would see a payment of £1,400 spread across two £700 payments for all employees, to provide immediate financial relief to staff dealing with cost of living pressures right now, at a cost to council of £2.3m,” it said.

“This offer combined with the national pay award of £1,925 would have meant an additional £3,325 of payments to each employee (pro rata) during 2022/23, with a further commitment to a pay and grading review.

“In real terms, staff on lower scale incomes would receive up to a 17.6%, significantly more than the offer sought.”