No shortage of flu vaccine in Northern Ireland, says Swann

The Stormont Health Minister was speaking after concern was voiced over supply, and some clinics to deliver it were paused.

Robin Swann said more than one million doses have been procured for the flu vaccination programme (David Cheskin/PA)

There is no shortage of flu vaccines in Northern Ireland, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

He outlined to the devolved Assembly that more than one million doses have been procured for the flu vaccination programme.

It came after concern was voiced that the region was 200,000 doses short of completing the programme, and some clinics to deliver it were paused.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann during a visit to Northern Ireland’s Nightingale hospital in Belfast. During the visit the Minister met with front line staff and saw the new intensive care facilities (Michael Cooper/PA)

Mr Swann said he wanted to assure MLAs and those listening at home there is “no shortage of ordered vaccines”.

“In total this year, 1,050,300 doses have been procured for the flu vaccination programme,” he said.

“As of last Friday morning, 826,890 doses had been delivered into Northern Ireland – 601,243 doses have been delivered to GPs and trusts.

“I can confirm that as of this morning following two further deliveries, totalling 192,700 doses, the total vaccine delivered now stands at 1,019,590 doses, and around 30,000 doses of the childhood vaccine are still to be delivered.”

Mr Swann said uptake of the vaccine this year has been “exceptional”, with people getting the vaccine in higher numbers than ever before.

He said a temporary pause was placed on some aspects of the seasonal flu programme, but that those additional vaccines are now available.

“Further plans are now in place to procure even further quantities of vaccine at a later date if necessary,” he added.

Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the Public Health Agency (Liam McBurney/PA)

Meanwhile in a statement Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the Public Health Agency, also moved to provide reassurance.

“Uptake has been exceptional, with people getting the vaccine in higher numbers than ever before, so a temporary pause was placed on some aspects of the seasonal flu programme until further stock became available,” he said.

“As was planned from the outset, vaccines have been and will continue to be distributed in phased deliveries, in line with manufacturer production arrangements, and well in advance of when flu is circulating in the community.

“As of now, in excess of one million flu vaccines are in Northern Ireland for use in eligible groups of people – this is on target.

“For those aged over 65, approximately 296,000 vaccines are in Northern Ireland – this is the full amount that was planned.

“We can also confirm that the outstanding deliveries of vaccine for the under-65s have arrived into Northern Ireland as scheduled, so we want to emphasise that there is no shortage for this group.

“The supplies are being checked and will be available for GPs to order soon, and they will be able to organise their clinics well in advance of the flu season, as was planned.”