No social distancing as ‘more than 1,000’ queue at Belfast International Airport

Passengers have shared images of a packed security area in Belfast International Airport on Friday morning, with no apparent adherence to social distancing.

It is understood there is around 1,000 people in just one of the queues.

People queuing at Belfast International Airport on Friday morning.

One passenger told the Belfast Telegraph: “There’s signs everywhere encouraging social distancing and we’re being told to move closer together because they don’t have enough staff on to man the security desks and keep the queues moving themselves.

"We’ve been in this queue for easily over an hour and are nowhere near the security desks yet. People are complaining about possibly kissing their flights goodbye.”

Another individual said there are “easily 1,000 people” in one of the queues, which extends “way back past the boarding pass scanners”.

He added that there are seven security desks, but only two are open.

Belfast Telegraph has contacted Belfast International Airport for comment.

