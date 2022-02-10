No surprise to see ‘booming’ esports included as pilot event at Commonwealth Games

Founder of NI’s first esports team says it’s big business and only going to become more popular

The creator of Northern Ireland’s first esports team has said it’s no surprise that the online gaming event is being introduced as a pilot event at the Commonwealth Games for the first time this year.

Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of organised competition using computer-based video games, between professional players, individually or as teams.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) executive board announced on Wednesday that esports have been sanctioned to be held at the same time as the 2022 Games.

They will, however, have a separate branding, medals organisation and governance, led by the Global Esports Federation.

Stuart McAllister, managing director of Belfast Storm, Northern Ireland’s inaugural esports team, believes it’s only a matter of time before the genre is fully integrated.

“This is an industry that’s never going to stop. It’s booming because it makes sense,” he said.

“It’s the way the world is going and technology is through the roof now. There’s money in everything and if you don’t get up to date with these things, you’re going to get left behind.

“People used to say, ‘why would you sit and watch people play video games?’ Well, why would you sit and watch someone kick a ball? That’s entertainment for you and there are different perspectives on it.”

Huge names have jumped on the esports bandwagon in recent years, with David Beckham becoming co-owner of London-based team Guild Esports, and Will Smith investing $46m into global gaming organisation, Gen.G.

In 2021, global market researcher Newzoo estimated that worldwide revenues from competitive gaming were just shy of over $1bn, with nearly 500 million viewers.

“It can be supported from anywhere in the world through YouTube and social media,” added Mr McAllister.

“It’s so marketable. Esports is like cryptocurrency in that it’s still in its infancy and it’s very underdeveloped over here, but across Europe, the US and Asia, it’s quite big and people have started to realise this.

“It’s the same principle as a sports team, but a football club can only play football. I can have so many teams that are from anywhere and are so different. We have a team at the minute that are all European. It’s about networking.

“Big companies have now started making dedicated esports facilities where you can train and create YouTube accounts. I have a similar plan for a place I’d like to open in Belfast some day.”

Mr McAllister also noted that esports can offer multiple career opportunities outside of pro players. He said there’s a need for graphic designers, analysts, videographers, coaches and managers.

He hopes that the publicity around esports’ introduction to the Commonwealth Games, which take place in Birmingham from July 28-August 8, will provide an even bigger boost to the local gaming industry in Northern Ireland.

“There are so many different avenues and our job is to try to support people. We want to keep this momentum going locally and keep getting support. Obviously we’re very small, but we have big ambitions and aspirations,” he said.

Belfast Storm competed in the international Northern League of Legends Championship last year, which saw players face teams from across Europe.

The team has also been working with Gscience, a Bangor-based start-up that helps gamers look after their health. Its founder, Ryan Scollan, combined his background in sports science with his love of gaming as he noticed that interest in esports has dramatically increased.

Mr McAllister emphasised that a large part of attracting people to esports is helping them “get away from the perspective of gamers that are overweight and unfit”.

He added: “Gamers at a high level are very well looked after. They have nutritional coaches and go to the gym. Traditionally, gaming would have been maybe 12 hours a day, but we are now trying to focus on changing that to get it down to six hours a day and encourage gamers to stay active elsewhere.”

The CGF committee said it hopes that by the 2026 Commonwealth Games, esports will be a full, permanent event.

Esports is also making its debut at this year's Asian Games, which are governed by the Olympic Council of Asia, with games such as League of Legends, EA Sports Fifa and DOTA 2 all being featured.

The International Olympic Committee gave its support to the first-ever “Olympic Virtual Series” of esports events in the lead-up to the Tokyo Games, but said the 2024 Olympics are “premature” to include competitive gaming as an official category.

However, the door is open for esports to become an Olympic sport in 2028, when the summer games will be hosted in Los Angeles.

The Global Esports Federation has said the event at this year's Commonwealth Games will feature "renowned multi-genre global titles", which will be announced next month.