Noah Donohoe: £150k crowdfunded for documentary about Belfast schoolboy’s death

A crowdfunding campaign for a documentary examining the circumstances of the death of Noah Donohoe has reached its target of £150,000 in donations from the public.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in 2020 after being missing for six days.

The campaign was organised by award-winning journalist Donal MacIntyre who assembled a team of investigators to look at the case at the request of Noah's family.

Dublin-based Mr MacIntyre has assembled a team of experts, including former Detective Chief Inspector Clive Driscoll, who solved the Stephen Lawrence case, acclaimed Scotland Yard Detective Andy Crocker, and Professor Emeritus of Criminology David Wilson, to carry out new forensic testing and re-examinations of the evidence.

Much of the money for the documentary was raised by the local community. A stained-glass mural featuring images of Noah was created and raffled off by a local artist, while Mount Eagles Hair and Beauty in Dunmurry held a live music event in their salon, raising £3,250.

Councillor Raymond Barr has organised a charity football match on August 5. Strabane Football Club will play Belfast Celtic in support of the crowdfunder. Another supporter has organised a live music event to take place in Lurgan Celtic Supporters' Club on the same evening.

Responding to the Crowdfunder’s success, MacIntyre said: “Our investigative team are extremely humbled by the groundswell of support for this campaign, with donations as small as a pound and as much as £5,000.

“It is a testament to the public's demand for independent and objective journalism as much as huge concern over the circumstances surrounding Noah Donohoe's death, aged just 14, in a storm drain in Belfast in the summer of 2020,” he added.

“We remain ever grateful to the support and encouragement given by Noah's family, friends and supporters and we look forward to completing our investigation and to bringing it into the public domain after the inquest.”