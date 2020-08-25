Noah Donohoe: Aunt says family was 'comforted' by special people of north Belfast

Noah Donohoe's aunt Niamh has spoken about how her family was comforted by the "special people" of north Belfast who helped them search for the teenager after he went missing.

The 14-year-old's family were "humbled by the kindness" shown to them by local people in the days after Noah went missing from his south Belfast home on June 21.

His body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast six days later and coroners later found he had died by drowning.

In an interview posted on the @MyNoah8 Twitter account, Niamh Donohoe thanked those who had helped them search for Noah.

"From the first day of the search I was in north Belfast helping and looking for Noah," she said, seated next to her sister Fiona.

"The people of north Belfast, I was humbled by their kindness. They came from all over but anybody in that area just opened their doors to us. They couldn't do enough for us, just genuinely wanted to help."

Ms Donohoe was interviewed as part of an online campaign which Noah's mother Fiona said is "all about getting the answers" about her son's disappearance and death.

A framed photo of Noah and a cello which the St Malachy's College pupil played can be seen in the background.

Niamh Donohoe said the community in north Belfast made all resources possible available to the family.

"They opened the Hub, the community centre - that was the base for all of us, the family, it was made very clear to us that we were welcome there at all times and any time.

"Search and rescue were there, we all came and went freely, we were comforted in there, all the ladies from the community - food and water in abundance. That was quite special," she said.

On June 28, a vigil was held for Noah in what Ms Donohoe described as a "special" experience.

"They had arranged a vigil and we came across unaware of what was going to take place but it was special.

"All the familiar faces that had helped us, and people who I now keep contact with were all there. They're all special people and we just can't thank them enough."