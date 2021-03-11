Noah Donohoe bag thief Daryl Paul avoids prison over police chase in stolen car

A Belfast man who served a sentence for stealing Noah Donohoe’s bag was back in court on Thursday for a motoring offence.

Daryl Paul was due to stand trial at the city’s Crown Court for three offences dating back to December 2019.

However, after he admitted aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to the vehicle, the other charges were left on the books.

Judge Philip Gilpin handed the 33-year-old, from Glasgow Street in the north of the city, a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Earlier this year, Paul was jailed for three months for stealing Noah’s rucksack.

He found and then tried to sell the bag while the 14-year-old was still missing, in an offence defence barrister Taylor Campbell described as “opportunistic”.

Mr Campbell asked for his client to be re-arraigned on the motoring charge on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Purvis said police spotted a Renault Clio stolen from a property in south Belfast on December 11, 2019, being driven in the Clifton area of the city five days later.

When officers stopped the car, they saw Daryl Paul in the passenger seat and his brother, William Paul, driving.

A chase ensued after the car sped off when approached by a sergeant who tapped his baton on the window.

The Clio was driven dangerously on several roads, including the Westlink and York Road, before being crashed on wasteground at Grove Playing Fields.

The brothers fled the vehicle but were later arrested. William Paul was subsequently sentenced to 12 months for charges including aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

When questioned, Daryl Paul claimed his brother had picked him up that morning and he had no idea the car was stolen.

While this was accepted by the Crown, Paul still ran away from the vehicle.

The prosecutor said the defendant had more than 190 convictions and added this was his first appearance in the Crown Court for more than 10 years.

Defence barrister Taylor Campbell described his client as a “persistent low-level” offender who usually found himself in the Magistrates Courts.

He repeated the claim that Daryl Paul had no idea the car was stolen, and said that after William Paul ran off, his brother “made a split-second decision that he would run off as well —and that’s the only criminal culpability attached to him”.

Mr Taylor also spoke of Paul’s “significant and quite dangerous medical issues”, describing his life as “extremely complex”

Judge Gilpin accepted that while the charges would normally be dealt with in the Magistrates Courts, the defendant’s “lengthy” record meant the custody threshold had been passed.

After considering Paul’s health issues, he sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and imposed three penalty points.

The judge also urged him to “stay out of trouble” or potentially face a custodial term.