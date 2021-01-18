Noah Donohoe book referred to Attorney General

A new book about Noah Donohoe has been referred to the Attorney General by a coroner overseeing an inquest into the teenager's death.

Coroner Joe McCrisken revealed the development at a pre-inquest review hearing on Monday into the Belfast school boy who went missing on June 21 last year.

His body was found in a storm drain in the north of the city six days later following a massive search operation.

A post-mortem examination established the St Malachy's College student died as a result of drowning and a coroner’s hearing was later told there was no evidence that he was attacked or that anyone else was involved.

Noah's mother, Fiona Donohoe, who has called for a full investigation into her son’s disappearance and death, said she was “sorry” to hear about the publication of 'The Noah Donohoe Scandal' by Donal Lavery.

Ms Donohoe said last week it had nothing to do with her family, their campaign to find out the truth about Noah's death, and she did not endorse it.

The pre-inquest review also heard that the PSNI is investigating a line of inquiry that Noah may have been assaulted in the city centre as he travelled on his bike on the day of his disappearance.

The Donohoe family's solicitor Niall Murphy told the hearing, held in Belfast Laganside, that he was appealing to any businesses along Royal Avenue to examine their CCTV footage.

Members of the public are also being encouraged to present images taken on their phone who were in the vicinity to present them to the PSNI.

Mr McCrisken explained that the development came from an individual who presented her account to police which was recorded by her solicitor and "police have an obligation to enquire into that account".

"Some of what was initially told to police has been clarified but inquiries are ongoing," he confirmed.

The coroner also said that he became aware of the book just days ago but was not aware of its contents.

The Donohoe's family solicitor, Niall Murphy said the book was deemed to be "very unhelpful" by Fiona and Noah's relatives.

Mr Lavery, who was not at the review hearing, had said his book was based on information in the public domain and on facts.

He added that he informed the family of his intention to write the book, and had received legal correspondence from the Donohoe family asking it be removed from sale.

“The substance of the book should be the focus and not the author. If there are any serious inaccuracies I would invite people to clarify them, but throughout I have provided information that is easily accessible online to the reader and which anyone could obtain if they look for it,” he added.

“I wish Ms Donohoe well in her legal endeavours in obtaining justice for Noah and have reserved any judgment and avoided speculation, as those are the correct remit of the coroner, which I respect.”

Mr McCrisken said: "Everyone should be aware now that the only person who is possession of all of the facts is me, and the investigating officer.

"I have all of the forensics, statements... none of that information has yet been made available to next of kin, let alone any other individual."

"Quite rightly I haven't had sight of the publication but I was made aware of it on Friday of last week and I've referred the matter to the Attorney under the statutory responsibility.," he added.

The hearing also noted that it had not yet been decided if the inquest will have a jury or not, but a date was set for the full inquest to be held 10 January 2022.

However, the coroner heard that the impact of the pandemic had resulted in a backlog in other inquests being held, which had put pressure on courtroom availability.

He stressed that a final decision on the date would likely be made in the summer or by September.