Noah Donohoe: Community determined to reunite boy with family, says teacher

A former teacher of the young missing Belfast boy helping with search efforts in the north of the city said they are determined to reunite the family with the 14-year-old.

Noah Donohoe has not been seen since Sunday evening after leaving his home in south Belfast on his bicycle.

On Tuesday evening his mother made an emotional plea for people to allow the police to search residents' homes in north Belfast in a desperate bid to locate him.

Read more Police appeal for public to search homes, gardens and unused vehicles for missing Noah Donohoe

Police officers supported by air support unit, police dogs and the tactical support group have been searching the area alongside community rescue service colleagues and local volunteers.

Hundreds of people joined searches on Wednesday morning at Seaview Park. Councillors Dean McCullough and Jim Crothers have asked the community to knock doors and search surrounding areas. North Belfast MP John Finucane is also assisting in the search. He said there had been an outpouring of support.

Jude Higgins and Caity Brown joined the search on Wednesday morning.

Their brothers are both in Noah's class and Caity taught him at St Malachy's while on placement as a music teacher.

"It is quite close to home for us," said Caity.

She said he was a fantastic cello player and a usual teenage boy.

Noah Donohoe

"We are basically just here doing our bit to bring Noah home to his friends and family."

"I know everyone is so worried.. it is absolutely phenomenal, seeing our communities come together to find a child.

"Because there is nothing more important than that."

Jude added: "It is just heartbreaking."

Police Superintendent Muir Clark said the "best side" of the community was displayed in the searches as people gave up their time to help with the efforts.

It is actually giving me and my family the strength to fight for him to be found. Fiona Donohoe

Noah's mother Fiona Donohoe, posting on Facebook, said: "I am so overwhelmed by the support of people coming together to help find my son.

Search and rescue teams in north Belfast search for missing Noah Donohoe on June 23rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"It is actually giving me and my family the strength to fight for him to be found.

"I just wish at this stage people would start offering for their houses to be searched so that shelter could be eliminated.

"The police can't ask to search but in this situation if people in the vicinity could find it in their hearts to say please search my house to eliminate areas of question.

"My heart is broken I am begging people do this I know I am asking a massive thing but if you knew my Noah he was the most thoughtful loving darling who does not deserve to be suffering or unfound.

"Please hear my plea I am speaking for Noah my baby. Please think if it was your child I would let them search my home from top to bottom."

Noah's family have said they are extremely concerned for Noah as this is completely out of character.

Search teams on the hunt for Noah Donohoe in Belfast

Noah left his home at around 5.30pm on Sunday on his black Apollo mountain bike wearing a black skateboarding helmet, khaki green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg, a tie-dye blue hoody, Nike trainers with a bright yellow ‘tick’ and carrying a khaki rucksack.

He was seen on Ormeau Avenue at 5.45pm on Sunday evening.

He was then sighted again on Royal Avenue heading towards York Street a short time after.

Noah was then seen on North Queen Street heading towards the Limestone Road at 5.57pm.

An eyewitness believes they saw a young male matching Noah's description fall of his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly injuring his head, in the North Queen Street/York Street area, but police do not know a specific time.

Police believe the teenager got back on his bike, cycling into Northwood Road where he then abandons all his clothing, as he is seen a short time later cycling while naked. Police believe Noah then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot.

No one has seen Noah since 6.08pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference number 1619 of 21/06/20.