Noah Donohoe: Concern for missing Belfast boy (14)

Police said they are growing concerned for a missing Belfast teenager.

Noah Donohoe (14) was last seen in the Shore Road area of north Belfast at the weekend.

He is thought to be from south Belfast.

He was on a black Apollo mountain bike wearing a khaki green North Face jacket, tie dye light blue/navy hoody, grey sweat shorts with emblem on one leg and Khaki rucksack.

Residents in the Shore Road area said Police had been in the area checking back gardens of property.

A PSNI spokesman added: "He was last sighted in the area of the Northwood Road / Premier Drive area after 6pm on Sunday June 21. If you have any information please contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference number 1619 of 21/06/20."