Noah Donohoe documentary crowdfunding passes £100k in donations

A crowdfunding campaign for a documentary examining the circumstances of the death of Noah Donohoe has raised more than £100,000 in donations from the public.

The campaign was organised by award-winning journalist Donal McIntyre who assembled a team of investigators to look at the case at the request of Noah's family.

The fundraiser has a set goal of £150,000 with 26 days left to collect the sum.

The campaign outlines “the need for an independent investigation” into the schoolboy’s disappearance in June 2020.

“The death of Noah Donohoe, an extraordinary and beloved 14-year-old Belfast child in the summer of 2020 has shocked all,” it states.

"It is a tragedy beyond measure for his family, his mother, and the wider community.

"Three years from his disappearance and the discovery of his body six days later, we are no wiser about the circumstances around his death.

"Moreover, there is considerable concern over the quality of the PSNI investigation and widespread community distrust over the process moving forward.

“This is the arena where journalists and investigative reporters perform their key function.

"It is the role of the press to hold those in power to account and to strive for answers to difficult questions and uncomfortable truths, without fear or favour.”

Mr McIntyre, who has 30 years of experience in news, documentary and investigations, said the Donohoe family reached out to him within months of Noah’s body being discovered in a storm drain.

"We have worked for over two years with renowned and celebrated former murder detectives, eminent psychologists, medical examiners, and digital forensic and CCTV experts in cold cases, unsolved murders and long-haul investigations,” he said.

"We have engaged leading and eminent investigators including a renowned medical examiner, one of the world’s leading criminologists and profilers, Professor David Wilson, Cyber and Forensic specialist, Andy Crocker, formerly of the UK’s Serious Crime Unit, former DI Clive Driscoll, who solved the Stephen Lawrence case, as well as our own journalistic team of awarding winning researchers and investigators.

"Now, as recent, crucial developments shed new light on the case, we ask for your help to continue our investigation and complete a documentary film that will bring the truth of this case to as wide an audience as possible.”

Responding to the crowdfunder’s landmark figure, MacIntyre added: “I always believed there was a groundswell of support for an independent examination of the tragic death of Noah Donohoe, and we are grateful and gratified by the trust shown in our team of investigators.

"We will honour every donation with an objective and forensic examination of the facts around Noah’s death.”