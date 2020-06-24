Noah Donohoe: Fears grow for boy (14) as rescue team widens search

Search teams on the hunt for Noah Donohoe in Belfast

A missing teenager was last seen cycling naked after possibly sustaining a serious head injury, police have said.

There is growing concern for the safety of Noah Donohoe (14) from south Belfast.

The teenager is understood to be a Year 10 pupil at St Malachy’s College.

Police searching for the missing boy last night released further information about his last sighting.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said police believe Noah left his home in south Belfast on Sunday 21 June at approximately 5.30pm.

Noah left his home on his black Apollo mountain bike wearing a black skateboarding helmet, khaki green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg, a tie-dye blue hoody, Nike trainers with a bright yellow ‘tick’ and carrying a khaki rucksack.

“Noah was seen on Ormeau Avenue at 5.45pm on Sunday evening. He is then sighted again on Royal Avenue heading towards York Street a short time after,” the officer said.

“Noah was then seen on North Queen Street heading towards the Limestone Road at 5.57pm.

“An eyewitness believes they saw a young male matching Noah’s description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly sustaining a head injury, in the vicinity of North Queen Street/York Street, but we do not know the specific time.

“We believe Noah got back on his bicycle, cycling into Northwood Road where he then abandons all his clothing, as he is seen a short time later cycling while naked. We believe Noah then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot.

“There have been no further confirmed sightings of Noah since 6.08pm on Sunday.”

Police officers supported by an air support unit, dogs and a tactical support group have been searching the area alongside community rescue service colleagues and local volunteers.

“Noah’s family and police are very concerned for Noah as this is completely out of character. We need help from the public to find him,” Mr Kirkpatrick said.

A man leading volunteers in the search for Noah yesterday said he is increasingly worried. Sean McCarry, regional commander of the Community Rescue Service), appealed for the public’s help in finding Noah.

“We’re growing increasingly concerned for Noah. We would ask members of the public to keep an eye out for him and if they see anything please report it to police immediately,” he said.

If you have any information please contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference number 1619 of 21/06/20.